ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish, WA

Sponsor spotlight: Irons Brothers among top customer service leaders in residential construction industry

mltnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIrons Brothers Construction recently received a 2022 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality for demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry. Since 2005, GuildQuality, a third-party customer satisfaction surveying company, has powered the Guildmaster Award to recognize and celebrate home building, remodeling and contracting professionals demonstrating the highest...

mltnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
mltnews.com

City council approves new playground for Matt Hirvela/Bicentennial Park

A new playground will be coming to Matt Hirvela/Bicentennial Park after the Mountlake Terrace City Council unanimously approved, at its June 6 regular business meeting, the equipment’s purchase and installation. The new play area will be located in the southwest corner of the park near the gazebo structure and installation is anticipated to begin this fall.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
mltnews.com

Lynnwood’s Hops n’ Drops hosting silent auction to support Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County

Lynnwood Hops n’ Drops is serving up its best pub grub for anyone looking to dine with friends of Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County. Dinner will take place alongside the pub’s silent auction fundraiser, which is aimed at helping families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Industry
City
Snohomish, WA
Local
Washington Business
Snohomish, WA
Business
mltnews.com

June 8: County councilmembers hosting Public Safety Town Hall in Marysville

Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney, County Councilmembers Sam Low and Nate Nehring, and Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Matt Baldock are hosting a Public Safety Town Hall from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 at the Marysville Opera House, 1225 3rd St., Marysville. According to organizers, the event is intended to start...
MARYSVILLE, WA
mltnews.com

Police: Edmonds-Woodway HS student arrested for ‘credible threats of violence’ against school

Edmonds police early Monday arrested a 16-year-old male Edmonds-Woodway High School student “for credible threats of violence at the school.”. The suspect — an Edmonds-Woodway sophomore — was booked into the Denney Juvenile Justice Center jail for felony harassment, Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said, adding that police “worked with the Edmonds School District as this unfolded.”
EDMONDS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy