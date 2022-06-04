Commencement ceremonies held for nearly 700 Erie Public School seniors

It's a stirring of emotions for the 67 ladies graduating from Villa Maria Academy. They're stepping into the next chapter of their life, ready to see what the future holds but knowing they're the last of the all-girls school legacy is bittersweet for Emma Sanders. She was upset about the consolidation. Before she gave her hugs and goodbyes, she remembered it's not just a building that gives Villa its identity but instead the sisterhood.
YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pioneer Central Schools announced Friday its superintendent has been put on administrative leave. The Pioneer Board of Education reportedly placed Superintendent Ben Halsey on administrative leave, effective Friday. The Board said it would not comment further at this time, out of respect to the confidentiality of the district’s employees and ongoing […]
A local community leader is preparing to step into a leadership role with a regional organization. Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau President Jack Cohen will become the district governor of Rotary International District 7280 beginning in July. This region includes 42 different Rotary clubs from Butler County up to...
DUNKIRK – A healthcare facility in northern Chautauqua County is facing criticism following plans to move the site away from its current Dunkirk location. Administrators from Brooks Memorial Hospital held a rally at the Clarion Hotel Saturday to garner support for the future of the service. In attendance were members from the hospital’s board of directors, as well as former New York State Senator Cathy Young.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the City of Hermitage are inviting the public to view online plans for a project to provide a secondary access road to Hermitage Elementary School on Route 18. The project's goal is to improve traffic flow and safety at the school buildings. It...
Folks from around the region took part in the 10th annual Mariners Ball Fundraiser. The event was hosted by the Flagship Niagara League. Guests had the opportunity to enjoy some dancing, cocktails, and even a live and silent auction. This was the first event held in three years for the organization due to the COVID-19 […]
Part of E. 12th St. (Route 5) in the City of Erie will be closed to through traffic June 20, for railroad work, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. CSX Transportation will be fixing the railroad crossing near the intersection of E. 12th and Downing Ave. A detour using...
Several fire departments responded to a house fire Tuesday morning in the Village of Westfield. The fire at 66 South Portage Street was first reported around 8:30 AM. Westfield Fire responded to the scene and received mutual aid from Brocton, Portland, Ripley, Sherman, Mayville, Dewittville, Fredonia, Stockton and Panama, as well as the Crescent and Fuller Hose companies out of North East, Pennsylvania. There were no injures reported in the blaze, and the Red Cross is assisting two adults living at that address. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team is looking for the cause. Other departments on scene included Ellery Center Rehab, Chautauqua County EMS, the county's FAST and Tech Rescue teams, County Fire Police, Westfield Police, the Westfield Electric Department, and the Westfield DPW. Firefighters were on scene for nearly seven hours.
Felony charges for high school seniors at Jamestown High School? With graduation for all Western New York high schools just around the corner, we were talking about some of the best and worst high school pranks. This one from 7 years ago (almost to the day) was one that always pops up in our memories.
A long serving member of the Fairfield Hose Company passed away in a COVID-19 related line of duty death. Alan Paulhamus took on many roles at the hose company including EMT, firefighter, fire police officer, president, vice president, and fire captain. For the last five years, Paulhamus served as a primary ambulance driver. The fire […]
JAMESTOWN – Authorities were made aware about a potential threat to Ring Elementary School Sunday evening. Jamestown Public Schools were made aware Sunday evening that a 4th grade student had sent text messages and video that contained a potential threat to Ring Elementary School. Since the initial threat police...
There is something special about a community gathering in a public park, coming together and listening to area artists play live music. Not only are the Concerts in the Park, which start back this Monday at 6 p.m. in Scheide Park, the Titusville Council on the Art’s most popular event, but also their longest standing tradition.
If you travel through downtown Erie, it's hard to miss the transformation of the former Citizens and Union Bank building at 12th and State Streets. Pete Zaphiris, owner of the building and Sole & Managing Member of Great Lakes Insurance Services Group a major insurance broker based in Erie, has taking the structure down to its bones to enlarge and renovate it as the new headquarters for his expanding insurance brokerage business. "The actual infrastructure, superstructure inside this thing is rock solid," Zaphiris said. "It was a bank built back in 1969, a lot of steel and a lot of concrete and there's no stress cracks, the building is solid all the way through."
FRANKLIN, Pa. – The Franklin Fine Arts Council announced the 10 vocalists who will compete in this year’s popular Taste of Talent singing competition. (Scott Gressley, of Kennerdell, was the 2021 Taste of Talent co-champion along with Ian Best of Seneca. Photo courtesy of Richard Sayer of Eight & 322)
Many other communities in the area, like Tionesta, like to use every inch of town to show their patriotism and remember their veterans. Through a partnership with the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce and Titusville Lions Club, Titusville will also honor its veterans with banners on utility and light poles downtown through the “Hometown Heroes” program.
Pennbriar Premier has announced the purchase of the parent company of Pennbriar Fitness and Athletic Club, Fitness Erie LLC. A news release by the Pennbriar Athletic Club, provided details of the transaction. The sale also includes the Pennbriar Childcare Center. The operational transition is expected to occur on July 1,...
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– A local family run restaurant celebrated a milestone Saturday. Logan’s Quick Lunch on Long Avenue in DuBois celebrated it’s 30th year in business. This three generation family run restaurant has been a local favorite for many years, with Dave and Gloria Logan owners and their children and grandchildren all cooking and serving. […]
The 14 year old charged in the April shooting inside Erie High School will now face charges as an adult instead of a juvenile, Erie County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Trucilla ruled following a nearly two-hour long hearing Tuesday morning. The teen, who has now been identified as...
