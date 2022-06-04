ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, ME

2022 Hancock County Relay for Life [PHOTOS]

By Chris Popper
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 and last Hancock County Relay for Life took place, Saturday, June 4th at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth. From young to old, runners to those in wheelchairs circled the track on Saturday afternoon, united in the effort to raise money to defeat cancer. We all know someone...

WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

