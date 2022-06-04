2022 Hancock County Relay for Life [PHOTOS]

The 2022 and last Hancock County Relay for Life took place, Saturday, June 4th at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth. From young to old, runners to those in wheelchairs circled the track on Saturday afternoon, united in the effort to raise money to defeat cancer. We all know someone...
July 4th 2022 is on a Monday this year, and many people will be celebrating the Holiday with a 3-day weekend if not longer! Bar Harbor is definitely one of the best places to celebrate!. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. and parade participants must be in place by...
According to the Kennebec Journal, the body of a Fairfield man was pulled from the Kennebec River on Sunday. According to officials, the body of David Kufeldt, 52 of Fairfield, was pulled from the waters of the Kennebec River in the area of the boat launch that sits just east from downtown Skowhegan.
On Monday, the City of Lewiston installed a rainbow crosswalk to celebrate Pride Month, thanks to the Lewiston Public Works crew. Rainbow crosswalks are painted in many cities and towns in Maine and across the nation, standing as a visual reminder of the need for inclusion and equality of those in the LGBTQ community and celebrating our friends and family in that community.
I hope you are hungry! The 1st Trenton Volunteer Fire Department Blueberry Pancake Breakfast of the year is this Saturday, June 11th! And 2022 is special because it marks the 30th Anniversary since the crew has been serving! That's right, these started back in 1992!. The dates for the year...
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s kitten season at the Bangor Humane Society and they may need your help. The shelter currently has an influx of kittens and they’re looking for people to help foster the kittens as well as other animals in the building. The humane society says...
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A special election is slated for June 14 in Maine State Senate District 7 to fill that vacant Hancock County seat. Louis Luchini resigned from the Maine Legislature last February to take an advocacy position in the US Small business Administration. Ben Meikeljohn , Brian Langley,...
We've got a super smart and super sweet little lady to introduce to you this week. Meet Cindy Lou, the Pet of the Week for SPCA of Hancock County. "Cindy is a female medium size terrier pitbull mix. She has a white and black bi-colored coat with beautiful hazel yellow eyes."
Enjoy the privacy of this New England farmer. Featuring horse facilities on 32 acres, it is quietly off the road and surrounded by lawns and fields. The unique composition of the two breeze-connected homes is ideal for multi-generational living where residents can live nearby and maintain the privacy of a completely independent home. The house is located on a ridge that offers west views and stunning sunsets. Relax in the covered farmhouse porch overlooking the well-kept grounds and meadows. The vast perennial plants and shrub gardens are colored all year round. This property offers a great opportunity for those who want a small farm and gardening enthusiasts. The recently built four large stall barns offer many uses for storage and agricultural purposes, including livestock and horse breeding. The multi-acre forest is a quiet place for hiking, hunting and forest management, offering pedestrian rights on the way to the 84-acre Havener Pond for kayaking, fishing and swimming. Two spacious car garages and carports. Ideal for quiet office spaces and studios, with completed space, and a separate equipment barn with large overhead doors for machinery and additional storage. The main house with vaulted ceilings offers plenty of sunlight, south pine floors, a stunning river stone fireplace, a spacious kitchen with a farmer’s cooking stove and a professional range of buffets. .. The primary bedroom suite on the ground floor features a luxurious bathroom and a walk-in closet. The recently refurbished adjacent small house has many potential uses, including legal units, caretaker homes, and potential rentals. This separate residence offers an open floor plan with a cozy wood-burning stove, arched ceilings, upstairs bedrooms and attractive rolling burn doors that give way to new appliances. Located between Rockland and Damariscotta, with easy access to Route 1. This is a beautiful property where you can realize your dream of a self-sufficient and sustainable life.
Well before the height of the pandemic-driven national bath tissue shortage in the spring of 2020, St. Croix Tissue, Inc., a new, state-of-the-art tissue paper manufacturer in Baileyville, Maine, was running at peak production, producing roughly 10,000 metric tons of tissue per month. Getting the tissue to out-of-state processing facilities required monthly dispatches of some 750 tractor-trailer trucks, packed with a product to meet the surge in demand, down rural Maine roads and across the Northeastern and mid-Atlantic U.S.
Police in Bangor, Maine, are looking for a 37-year-old man who is missing from a psychiatric center in the city. The Bangor Police Department issued a Silver Alert on Monday for Graham Lacher, of Norridgewock. Lacher was last seen around 4:40 p.m. Monday walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center, located on State Street in Bangor.
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published April 11, 2022. Residents of the sleepy hamlet of Columbia Falls are grappling with whether they want to take on oversight of a $1 billion, 2,500-acre Flagpole of Freedom Park proposed by the family behind Wreaths Across America.
The two Democrats running for Cumberland County district attorney agreed on Monday that the state should close Maine's only youth prison and support expanding programs to keep young people out of the criminal justice system. Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck and his challenger in next month's primary election, Kennebec...
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As free at-home COVID-19 tests sites become available, Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center says they see an opportunity to adjust some of their testing resources. Sunday, June 5 at 11 a.m. the Swab’n Go COVID-19 test near the Bangor International Airport will close.
Bar Harbor firefighters were toned out on Thursday night, June 2nd to respond to a fire in a building at 24 North Graff Road in Bar Harbor. Firefighters from Bar Harbor, Southwest Harbor and Mount Desert responded to the fire, with firefighters from Trenton covering the Island in the event there was another call.
BANGOR, Maine — Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor is opening a breast milk donation center as the U.S. continues to deal with a baby formula shortage. The hospital said the breast milk center will open Monday in partnership with Mother's Milk Bank Northeast, a regional milk bank. It’s the first in the Bangor area.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 219 calls for service for the period of May 31 to June 7. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4,486 calls for service. David Dellinger, 37, of Winslow was issued a summons June 3 for Taking Shellfish without a License, on Storer Road, Bremen, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.
Let's get one thing clear right away... These houses all need work. If you think you're going to find the one house in all of Penobscot County that needs no work, you're wrong. Now, some of these places need more work than others, for sure. Some legitimately don't need that much. But, you're likely going to be putting some serious sweat equity in these places, for sure.
BATH, Maine — The large crowd cheered as the Virginia took to the air, and, finally, to the water. The 58-foot wood sailing ship, built by volunteers over the past 13-years, was hoisted into the air by two cranes, then slowly swung away from shore and gently lowered into the Kennebec River. The launch was the culmination of many years of planning, research, and fundraising, as well as hands-on woodworking to bring the Virginia to life.
It's a return to the in-person moose drawing tradition. This year, the drawing will be held in Jackman. Prior to 2020, attending the annual moose lottery drawing was a tradition among hunters. For the past two years, however, that tradition has been paused due to COVID. Both the 2020 and 2021 drawings were conducted virtually via YouTube. This year will be a welcomed return to normality for the 2022 Maine Moose Lottery Drawing.
