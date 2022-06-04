2022 Hancock County Relay for Life [PHOTOS]

Enjoy the privacy of this New England farmer. Featuring horse facilities on 32 acres, it is quietly off the road and surrounded by lawns and fields. The unique composition of the two breeze-connected homes is ideal for multi-generational living where residents can live nearby and maintain the privacy of a completely independent home. The house is located on a ridge that offers west views and stunning sunsets. Relax in the covered farmhouse porch overlooking the well-kept grounds and meadows. The vast perennial plants and shrub gardens are colored all year round. This property offers a great opportunity for those who want a small farm and gardening enthusiasts. The recently built four large stall barns offer many uses for storage and agricultural purposes, including livestock and horse breeding. The multi-acre forest is a quiet place for hiking, hunting and forest management, offering pedestrian rights on the way to the 84-acre Havener Pond for kayaking, fishing and swimming. Two spacious car garages and carports. Ideal for quiet office spaces and studios, with completed space, and a separate equipment barn with large overhead doors for machinery and additional storage. The main house with vaulted ceilings offers plenty of sunlight, south pine floors, a stunning river stone fireplace, a spacious kitchen with a farmer’s cooking stove and a professional range of buffets. .. The primary bedroom suite on the ground floor features a luxurious bathroom and a walk-in closet. The recently refurbished adjacent small house has many potential uses, including legal units, caretaker homes, and potential rentals. This separate residence offers an open floor plan with a cozy wood-burning stove, arched ceilings, upstairs bedrooms and attractive rolling burn doors that give way to new appliances. Located between Rockland and Damariscotta, with easy access to Route 1. This is a beautiful property where you can realize your dream of a self-sufficient and sustainable life.

1 DAY AGO