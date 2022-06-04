Robeson County deputies called to shooting find 30-year-old man dead

MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A homicide investigation is underway in Robeson County after a man was found dead by sheriff’s deputies called to investigate a shooting.

Jock Clark, 30, of Maxton, was found dead on Friday when deputies arrived at the 200 block of Revels Road in Maxton, the sheriff’s office said.

No additional information has been released by authorities. The homicide and criminal investigations divisions of the sheriff’s office are investigating.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.

