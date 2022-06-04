ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bidens safe after private plane enters airspace in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

By Reuters
 3 days ago
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were briefly evacuated from their vacation home on Saturday after a small private plane mistakenly entered the restricted airspace over Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, the White House said.

The aircraft was immediately escorted out of the restricted airspace, U.S. Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said. The pilot, who was not identified, would be interviewed, he said.

"A preliminary investigation reveals the pilot was not on the proper radio channel, was not following the NOTAMS (Notice to Airmen) that had been filed and was not following published flight guidance," he said.

The incident, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT), caused confusion in downtown Rehoboth Beach on a busy weekend, with the presidential motorcade racing through town before returning to the Bidens' residence.

A Secret Service official said precautionary security measures were taken, but there was no significant threat to the president.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler

nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
Daily Mail

White House warns it will only give vaccines to at-risk Americans if Congress doesn't approve $10billion in COVID funding because Biden administration has run out of money - and is predicting another surge in infections this fall

The White House will have to limit the next generation of COVID-19 shots to the Americans at highest risk for serious disease if Congress doesn't pass a new coronavirus funding package. On Monday, CNBC reported the warning, citing a senior Biden administration official. 'We will be able to get some...
PUBLIC HEALTH
