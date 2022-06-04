ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida cruise ship rescues 16 stranded people in open sea

 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Carnival Cruise ship helped save the lives of 16 people who were stranded near Cuba Friday morning, according to cruise line.

Carnival Cruise Line said in its news blog that the crew of the Mardi Gras spotted a vessel in distress in the open sea. The report said that 11 men and five women were on board the vessel when they were found.

The Mardi Gras’ medical staff evaluated the passengers of the vessel before they were given food and clothing.

The Carnival ship met with the U.S. Coast Guard Friday afternoon while still at sea and transferred the stranded passengers to a Coast Guard cutter.

The Mardi Gras was one its final day of a seven-day trip at the time of the rescue. It was scheduled to return to Port Canaveral Saturday morning.

The ship was previously in headlines after a passenger jumped off the ship while it returned to Port Canaveral in April.

