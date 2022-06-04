ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Severino, Yankees combine on 1-hitter, blank Tigers 3-0

By Larry Fleisher Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k6mYV_0g0faf9400

Luis Severino combined with two relievers on a one-hitter to continue New York’s run of outstanding starting pitching performances as the Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 3-0 on Saturday.

Aaron Judge hit his MLB-best 21st homer on the first pitch in the bottom of the first inning. The Yankees won their fifth straight and for the ninth time in 11 games since their only three-game losing streak this year.

Anthony Rizzo also went deep and Josh Donaldson lifted a sacrifice fly for the Yankees, who have outscored opponents 33-3 in their winning streak.

After Jameson Taillon retired the first 21 hitters Thursday night against the Angels and Gerrit Cole followed by setting down the first 20 batters Friday night against the Tigers, the suspense ended early for Severino and it ended by mere inches.

Miguel Cabrera’s 3,033rd career hit opened the second after Severino (4-1) needed just 12 pitches in the first.

“It was a really good pitch and Cabrera is Miguel Cabrera,” Severino said. “It was hit pretty hard.”

Cabrera singled when his sharp 109.6 mph liner glanced off the top of shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s glove and into left field for the slugger’s fifth career hit off Severino. It was the only ball the Tigers hit over 100 mph.

“It was tough,” Kiner-Falefa said. “If I didn’t move out of that, it would have hit me in the face probably. It was a tough play. I moved to my left a little bit and it took off like a slider right in my face.

“At that point, I was kind of just trying to save my face. I really wanted to come up with it but it took a crazy turn," he said.

Severino struck out 10 in seven innings. His only walk came to Derek Hill in the third, and he was thrown out trying to steal second during an at-bat to Jonathan Schoop — who ended Cole’s perfect game.

Detroit was blanked for the seventh time this year, two shy of its total from last season. The Tigers were also held to one hit for the second time this season. On May 8, Jake Odorizzi combined with two relievers on a one-hitter in Houston against the Tigers, whose only hit in that game was a double by Schoop in the second inning.

“He was very dominant,” Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said. “He got us to chase when he needed it. We didn’t hit a ton of balls hard. He pitched a great game.”

Following Hill’s walk, Severino retired the final 13 hitters. He struck out the side in the sixth, getting the final out after Willi Castro pulled a ball foul to right field, and ended his outing by fanning Cabrera for the second time with his slider.

Severino posted his 11th career double-digit strikeout game and first since also getting 10 against Detroit on Aug. 31, 2018.

Severino’s outing marked the ninth straight time a Yankee starter pitched at least six innings, their longest since also doing it in nine straight starts May 18-27, 2016. It also was the MLB-best 13th time a New York starter finished at least seven innings, one ahead of San Diego.

“It’s like a rewind of the day before,” Severino said of New York’s dominant starting pitching.

Michael King breezed through the eighth. Clay Holmes notched his eighth save, extending his career-high scoreless streak to 26 innings.

“It’s been special to watch them go at it," manager Aaron Boone said. “We talk about passing the baton in the lineup, well they’re doing it from the starting staff every day we’re getting that kind of outing.

It was New York’s 62nd one-hitter of at least nine innings. The last was April 13, 2019, when CC Sabathia allowed a third-inning single and combined with three relievers against the Chicago White Sox.

Detroit rookie Beau Brieske (0-5) allowed two runs on three hits in six innings.

ANOTHER CLEMENS IN THE BRONX

Kody Clemens, the youngest of Roger Clemens’ four children, went 0 for 3 in his fifth career game.

Clemens started in left field and had his father sitting in a suite. The rookie is 0 for 12 to start his career.

Clemens, 26, was born May 15, 1996, when his father was in his final season with the Red Sox. The elder Clemens signed with Toronto after 1996 and pitched three seasons there before being traded to the Yankees before the 1999 season for David Wells. He won his sixth Cy Young Award in 2001 and then won his final Cy Young in 2004 in Houston when Kody was eight.

The youngest member of the Clemens’ family was Detroit’s third-round pick in 2018 out of Texas, the alma mater of his father, and made his debut earlier this week against Minnesota.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Michael Pineda (fractured right middle finger) threw a bullpen session Saturday. … LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (sprained left ribcage) will throw a bullpen session Sunday and could begin a rehab stint if it goes well.

Yankees: DH Giancarlo Stanton went 1 for 4 after being activated off the injured list following a brief absence with a sprained right ankle.

UP NEXT

Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 3.04 ERA) faces Detroit RHP Rony García (0-1, 4.70) in Sunday’s series finale.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees preparing to get a huge bullpen piece back in August

The New York Yankees have been plagued by injury the past few weeks, specifically in their bullpen. Having lost Chad Green to Tommy John surgery, Jonathan Loáisiga to shoulder discomfort, and Aroldis Chapman to Achilles tendinitis, manager Aaron Boone has been forced to lean on several younger options to smooth over the losses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Mets manager pulls starter mid at-bat after 1 pitch to Mookie Betts

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter apparently had a very short leash when it came to starting pitcher David Peterson facing Mookie Betts. During the fourth inning of Saturday’s game between the Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, Betts came to the plate with two outs and one runner on base. Betts, representing the tying run, lined a first pitch curveball from Peterson just foul. Showalter immediately made a beeline to the mound to take out Peterson and bring in Colin Holderman, who struck Betts out to end the inning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Mock Trade: Solving left field with the Kansas City Royals

Heading into the 2022 season, the New York Yankees believed that Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo would lock down two starting positions in the outfield. However, they have both struggled considerably to generate production offensively. The pair have just seven combined homers on the season. Comparably, Aaron Judge has 21.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
State
Minnesota State
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Texas State
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Homer, MI
Yardbarker

Main takeaways as Yankees complete sweep of Detroit (6/5/22)

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees completed a series sweep against the Detroit Tigers, picking up their second consecutive sweep (the first came against the Angels). The Yankees manhandled Detroit in the first two games of the series but barely squeaked by in the series finale with Jordan Montgomery on the mound.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Watch Yanks-Twins for free on MLB.TV

Two American League division leaders will meet Tuesday when the Twins host the Yankees, and you can watch it for free at 7:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. CT as MLB.TV’s Free Game of the Day. The Yankees enter Tuesday’s game on a six-game winning streak, during which their starting pitchers...
MLB
Reuters

Pete Alonso, Mets pound Walker Buehler, Dodgers

EditorsNote: update 2: tweaks wording in last graf. Pete Alonso hit two homers and drove in five runs as the New York Mets got their first win of a 10-game road trip when they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-4 on Saturday. Francisco Lindor and Eduardo Escobar also homered as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC News

ABC News

682K+
Followers
157K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy