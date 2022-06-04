Bridge ramps close ahead of Starlight parade downtown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Rose Festival’s Starlight Parade will wind through downtown Portland Saturday night, and drivers will have to adjust their routes accordingly.

The parade is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. on Naito Parkway, head down Salmon and 4 th Avenue, then west on Davis Street before going down Broadway and turning onto Taylor Street for the home stretch.

Multnomah County announced that multiple ramps to the Hawthorne and Morrison Bridges will be closed from 5 to 10 p.m. :

The Southwest Naito Parkway on-ramp to the Hawthorne Bridge eastbound lane will be closed.

The Morrison Bridge off-ramp to SW Naito will be closed.

The Morrison Bridge eastbound on-ramp from Naito will be closed.

Thousands of people are already lining the streets for the first Starlight Parade since 2019, interrupted the past 2 years by the pandemic.

A tradition since the 1900s with electric trolley cars, the current event is made up of about 100 entries with lit-up floats, costumes and more. Organizers said it’s a long-awaited return to see people back and enjoying the Rose Festival.

“Seeing people back downtown, back on the waterfront is so amazing and encouraging and we’re just really excited to bring the tradition back,” said Starlight Parade Manager Dani Hammond. “We’ve been around 100 years so even just not having a few years was such a stark difference to what we’re used to.”

The Starlight Parade will also be crossing into the Old Town District, an area that has been plagued with violence. Police said more than 150 officers will be around to help if anything goes wrong.

