Third suspect arrested in connection to April shooting death of Fort Worth man

A third man has been arrested and faces a murder charge in the April 23 death of Carlos Fabian Cardenas, 33, of Fort Worth, according to Tarrant County Jail records.

Caleb Humphrey, 19, was arrested by Fort Worth police Friday and faces a charge of capital murder during the commission of a terroristic threat, according to jail records.

Police previously arrested Charles Elliot Kidd, 21, on a charge of capital murder, and William Elwin Desmond, 20, on charges of capital murder and tampering with evidence, according to police records.

Court documents say the shooting occurred during a robbery or attempted robbery.

The Hutchins Police Department was the first to report the shooting before it was handed off to Fort Worth police, according to a police report. Fort Worth police officers responded to the scene around 6:50 a.m. and found Cardenas’ body near the shore of a lake.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website, Cardenas was shot in the head.

Humphrey is being held on $150,000 bond and Desmond on $165,000, with bond for the capital murder and tampering with evidence charges combined.

Court records show Kidd is not in custody and there’s a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested initially on April 26, according to the police report.