Birmingham, AL

Police investigating double shooting in east Birmingham

By Nicole Cook
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Police are investigating a double shooting in east Birmingham Saturday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin, officers were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Oakwood Street on the call of two people shot. Mauldin tells CBS 42 that the shooting was reported as a drive-by.

Both victims were transported to a local hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No other information is available at this time.

Comments / 2

Pat Mathis
3d ago

I'm just waiting to see what happens in Birmingham during the world games 😮. is Birmingham going to act right for a couple of weeks or are they going to be off the chain, more so than usual 🤔.it's a serious concern.

