Buffalo, NY

National Urban League president, lawmakers visit Buffalo mass shooting memorial

By Spectrum News Staff
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The president of the National Urban League joined lawmakers at the memorial for victims of last month's mass shooting at a Buffalo Tops supermarket that left 10 people dead. Marc Morial was joined...

Mother of Buffalo shooting survivor discusses upcoming testimony before Congress

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Zaire Goodman, 20, a Tops supermarket employee, was shot in the neck during the mass shooting in Buffalo last month. His mother, Zeneta Everhart, said he's still seeing a nurse daily but is doing well and is expected to recover fully physically. However, because of where the bullet entered and left his body, doctors don't plan to remove the shrapnel.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo mayor speaks before signing of new gun legislation in NY

New York, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was one of several speakers on Monday who voiced their support for legislation strengthening New York's gun laws. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the measures shortly before 11 a.m. "As Gov. Hochul said, for us in Buffalo, this is very personal," said...
BUFFALO, NY
NY Business Groups Call for Federal Assault Weapons Ban; Why Was it Not Renewed in 2004?

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership is joining forces with the Business Council of New York State and several regional chambers of commerce throughout New York to call on the federal government to reinstate a ban on assault weapons. The stand follows the racist mass shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo on May 14th. During the attack, the shooter used an AR-15 to kill 10 people and injure several others. The same kind of weapon was used only weeks later in a Texas school shooting that left 19 students and two adults dead.
BUFFALO, NY
Son of Buffalo victim pushes Congress: 'What are you doing?'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The son of Ruth Whitfield, an 86-year-old woman killed when a gunman opened fire in a racist attack on Black shoppers in Buffalo, New York, challenged Congress Tuesday to act against the "cancer of white supremacy" and the nation's epidemic of gun violence. Garnell Whitfield...
BUFFALO, NY
How New Gun Laws Affect Hunting In New York State

New York State is leading the nation and getting stronger gun laws than ever before. Following the string of horrific mass shootings in The United States and right here in Buffalo, NY, Governor Hochul has put new laws in place that will have an immediate impact on gun ownership in the state.
BUFFALO, NY
3rd Oldest Person in The World Lived in Buffalo, New York

Maybe there is something in the water, but we are fortunate to have quite a few people who live in the Western New York area, make their 100th birthday. In fact, in the United States, less than 1% of all Americans reach their centenarian birthday. This morning we learned about...
County Lawmakers Pass Motion for Juneteenth Day

The Chautauqua County Legislature recently passed a motion making June 19th "Juneteenth Day" in the county. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally-celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. While slaves in the U.S. were emancipated almost two years earlier, they weren't finally freed in Texas until June 19, 1865. Celebrations will be held this June 19th in Jamestown and Dunkirk. Fredonia Democrat Susan Parker highlighted the importance of Juneteenth during the legislature's monthly meeting in May...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
New York State Bans Body Armor, But It May Not Make A Real Difference

If the man who committed the horrific mass shooting in Buffalo did not wear body armor, the outcome may have been different. Peyton Gendron, who traveled from over 200 miles away with the intention of killing Black people stormed the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue. Wearing body armor, he proceeded to shoot a few victims outside of the store. A retired Buffalo Police Officer, Aaron Salter, who was working as a security guard at the store, tried to take out Peyton. Had Peyton not been wearing body armor, Salter's weapon may have injured or killed Peyton, stopping him from taking more lives. But that was not the case. The shots that Salter fired were unable to penetrate the armor and Salter was killed when Peyton fired back.
BUFFALO, NY

