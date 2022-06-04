ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Ducks rout Southeast Missouri State to stay alive in NCAA baseball tournament

By Joel Odom
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Oregon Ducks made sure their baseball season would last at least one more day, and they did it in record-setting fashion. Colby Shade crushed a three-run homer as Oregon erupted for a seven-run second inning and the No. 2 seed Ducks routed No. 4 seed Southeast Missouri State 18-6 in...

The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers show ‘tremendous amount of heart,’ escape Vanderbilt to win Corvallis Regional

CORVALLIS — The conversation was quick and to the point. The Oregon State baseball team’s season was on the brink, so there was no need for an extensive conversation. Cooper Hjerpe strolled into the Beavers clubhouse, eyed coach Mitch Canham, and before a do-or-die matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores, he declared himself fit to pitch.
CORVALLIS, OR
Vanderbilt bests OSU, forces elimination game

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State's offense was kept quiet as the Beavers fall to Vanderbilt, 8-1. Commodores' starter Devin Futrell pitched 6.0 scoreless innings allowing just five hits. The Beavers only run came in the seventh on a Vanderbilt throwing error that scored Justin Boyd following a Wade Meckler single.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers vs. Auburn Tigers: Corvallis Super Regional dates, times, TV info

The Oregon State Beavers’ chase for Omaha will continue on Saturday. The NCAA on Tuesday released the schedule for the super regionals and earmarked Game 1 of the Corvallis Super Regional to begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The third-seeded Beavers are hosting the 14th-seeded Auburn Tigers in a best-of-three series at Goss Stadium, with the winner advancing to the College World Series in Omaha.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Beavers defeat Vanderbilt, advance to Super Regional

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Matthew Gretler's go-ahead solo home run in the seventh was the difference as Oregon State baseball takes down Vanderbilt, 7-6, to advance to the Super Regional. The Beavers were trailing 3-2 before scoring four runs in the fifth inning capped off by a Jacob Melton two-run home...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon baseball’s season ends against Louisville in NCAA Regional semifinal

For the second year in a row, Oregon turned to Kolby Somers early and the closer was called for a critical balk. With Oregon trailing 3-2 in the sixth, Somers entered with two on and no out in the sixth. He got a sacrifice fly and fly out before the balk, which the Cardinals followed with an RBI double and RBI single to open a four-run lead and went on to beat the Ducks, 8-5, in an NCAA Regional semifinal Sunday afternoon at Patterson Stadium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Oregonian

‘Play for Hannah’: Cascade scratches out 3-2 win over Marist Catholic in Class 4A softball title game

EUGENE — They played for Hannah. And they won. Hannah Ganfield, an assistant coach for the Cascade High School softball last year, was recently diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome. She’s currently stuck in the ICU, unable to breathe on her own. Left fielder Kailee Bode said she’s only able to move her right foot, her right hand and open her right eye.
EUGENE, OR
Lincoln Report

3 Superb Small Towns in Oregon

There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
OREGON STATE
Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s South Coast, from Coos Bay to Brookings

The largest city on the coast, Coos Bay and its environs lure with tiny charms, starting with North Bend’s Itty-Bitty Inn, a five-room wonder built in 1950 and redone in the past decade with sci-fi and midcentury vibes. In the Tiki Lounge room, a Martin Denny record is ready to drop on a turntable that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, though the swooping Space Age ashtray is for display only. A John Wayne poster looks out on the Oregon Trail room, and Ensign Rizzo appears to be holding your towels in the Star Trek room. Bikes, helmets, and crabbing gear are available to borrow, Atari systems are available for rent, and innkeeper Rik Villareal is at the ready to shuttle mountain bikers up Whiskey Run or recommend a great breakfast spot. (Hint: it’s Grounds Café, in the back of Books by the Bay, an airy, well-organized shop stocking new and used titles.)
Oregon's latest COVID hospitalization wave expected to peak in mid-June

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is getting hammered by another COVID-19 wave, but the latest forecast from Oregon Health and Science University continues to point to a respite after mid-June. The report projects that the state will top out at 313 active hospitalizations on June 14, with hospitalizations declining after...
Oregon to Reform Parking Requirements in 61 Cities

Bend is one of the cities that will have totally new flexibility for parking requirements if the Land Conservation and Development Commission approves the Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules in July. | Andy Melton / Flickr. Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission is in the process of approving a major...
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

