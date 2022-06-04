Oregon Ducks rout Southeast Missouri State to stay alive in NCAA baseball tournament
By Joel Odom
The Oregonian
3 days ago
The Oregon Ducks made sure their baseball season would last at least one more day, and they did it in record-setting fashion. Colby Shade crushed a three-run homer as Oregon erupted for a seven-run second inning and the No. 2 seed Ducks routed No. 4 seed Southeast Missouri State 18-6 in...
Texas is favored to win the women’s tile, while the men’s title competition looks like a four-way, pitched battle between Florida, Texas, North Carolina A&T and Georgia when the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships begin a four-day run Wednesday at Hayward Field. In a departure from the...
The 2022 NCAA baseball tournament will hit its second weekend with super regionals involving 16 teams at eight sites across the country. The best-of-three super regional matchups run either Friday-Sunday or Saturday-Monday and span from sites in Oregon and California in the West to Virginia and North Carolina in the East.
EUGENE — Micah Williams has established an identity. The Oregon Ducks sprinter has been dubbed “Quad-God,” among other monikers like Quad-zilla and Quad-father in reference to his enormous upper leg muscles. “I’m trying to embrace it now,” Williams said. “I’m trying to take it as an image....
CORVALLIS — The conversation was quick and to the point. The Oregon State baseball team’s season was on the brink, so there was no need for an extensive conversation. Cooper Hjerpe strolled into the Beavers clubhouse, eyed coach Mitch Canham, and before a do-or-die matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores, he declared himself fit to pitch.
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State's offense was kept quiet as the Beavers fall to Vanderbilt, 8-1. Commodores' starter Devin Futrell pitched 6.0 scoreless innings allowing just five hits. The Beavers only run came in the seventh on a Vanderbilt throwing error that scored Justin Boyd following a Wade Meckler single.
The Oregon State Beavers’ chase for Omaha will continue on Saturday. The NCAA on Tuesday released the schedule for the super regionals and earmarked Game 1 of the Corvallis Super Regional to begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The third-seeded Beavers are hosting the 14th-seeded Auburn Tigers in a best-of-three series at Goss Stadium, with the winner advancing to the College World Series in Omaha.
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Matthew Gretler's go-ahead solo home run in the seventh was the difference as Oregon State baseball takes down Vanderbilt, 7-6, to advance to the Super Regional. The Beavers were trailing 3-2 before scoring four runs in the fifth inning capped off by a Jacob Melton two-run home...
For the second year in a row, Oregon turned to Kolby Somers early and the closer was called for a critical balk. With Oregon trailing 3-2 in the sixth, Somers entered with two on and no out in the sixth. He got a sacrifice fly and fly out before the balk, which the Cardinals followed with an RBI double and RBI single to open a four-run lead and went on to beat the Ducks, 8-5, in an NCAA Regional semifinal Sunday afternoon at Patterson Stadium.
Oregon faces No. 12 seed Louisville in an NCAA Regional semifinal today at Patterson Stadium. The Ducks (36-24) lost to Michigan and defeated Southeast Missouri State to make it to today’s game. The Cardinals (39-19-1) defeated SEMO and lost to Michigan to reach the elimination game. The winner advances...
Following the 700-prospect Northwest Showcase camp at Western Oregon University, several athletes took the opportunity to check out the Oregon Ducks and/or Oregon State Beavers. For Manteca High School (California) star Blake Nichelson, that meant a third trip to Eugene to see the Oregon Ducks up ...
Class of 2023 Kentridge High School (Washington) tight end Dorian Thomas has been committed to the Oregon State Beavers since late November. But he's hardly a lock to end up in Corvallis. Following stellar showings at Oklahoma and Texas camps, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound pass-catcher said he is open to ...
EUGENE — They played for Hannah. And they won. Hannah Ganfield, an assistant coach for the Cascade High School softball last year, was recently diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome. She’s currently stuck in the ICU, unable to breathe on her own. Left fielder Kailee Bode said she’s only able to move her right foot, her right hand and open her right eye.
One day before they were set to be played, the Oregon School Activities Association announced that the title games for Class 6A and 4A baseball would be moved to later in the day on Tuesday. The championship game for Class 4A baseball between La Grande and Hidden Valley will now...
Former Oregon stars LaMichael James and Haloti Ngata are on this year’s ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. James and Ngata are among 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision, and 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks, the National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame announced on Monday.
There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
Edith and Keith Hitchings were in Florence last Friday when the longtime whale-watchers checked a Facebook page that monitors orca sightings on the Oregon coast. A family of orcas were spotted near Newport, someone reported, so they raced north. “We made the guess that they might turn up into Yaquina...
The largest city on the coast, Coos Bay and its environs lure with tiny charms, starting with North Bend’s Itty-Bitty Inn, a five-room wonder built in 1950 and redone in the past decade with sci-fi and midcentury vibes. In the Tiki Lounge room, a Martin Denny record is ready to drop on a turntable that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, though the swooping Space Age ashtray is for display only. A John Wayne poster looks out on the Oregon Trail room, and Ensign Rizzo appears to be holding your towels in the Star Trek room. Bikes, helmets, and crabbing gear are available to borrow, Atari systems are available for rent, and innkeeper Rik Villareal is at the ready to shuttle mountain bikers up Whiskey Run or recommend a great breakfast spot. (Hint: it’s Grounds Café, in the back of Books by the Bay, an airy, well-organized shop stocking new and used titles.)
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is getting hammered by another COVID-19 wave, but the latest forecast from Oregon Health and Science University continues to point to a respite after mid-June. The report projects that the state will top out at 313 active hospitalizations on June 14, with hospitalizations declining after...
Bend is one of the cities that will have totally new flexibility for parking requirements if the Land Conservation and Development Commission approves the Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules in July. | Andy Melton / Flickr. Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission is in the process of approving a major...
Comments / 0