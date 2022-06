HELENA, Mont. - As unofficial results come in, Republican candidate for the Eastern U.S. House District, Matt Rosendale sent a statement on his lead over the other candidates. “I am genuinely humbled by the overwhelming support of the people of Montana,” said Rosendale. “I have always viewed representing our state as one of the highest privileges, and I look forward to the opportunity to once again earn the votes of Montanans as we move forward to the General Election in November.”

