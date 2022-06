One Western Conference team is the subject of an intriguing rumor with the NBA Draft looming in less than a month. The Sacramento Kings could be willing to trade the No. 4 pick in the draft under the right circumstances, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer. The Kings are seeking a “win-now” player, either in the draft or via trade, and would be willing to move down or even out of the draft completely if it got them what they wanted.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO