Man charged with murder after body found on Big Rapids trail

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A body found on a hiking trail in Big Rapids has been identified and a man has been charged with murder, the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety said.

Police have identified Ashley Nicole Godfrey, 36, of Big Rapids, as the victim in the alleged murder. Her body was found on White Pine Trail near Colburn Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

After some investigation, police identified 23-year-old Daykota Dallas Handrich as the suspect and arrested him for open murder. He and Godfrey were acquaintances, police say.

They believe this was an isolated incident.

Handrich was charged with Godfrey’s murder on Saturday.

