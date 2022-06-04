ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-04 14:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Phillips THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN PHILLIPS COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Denver Colorado.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Keith, Lincoln, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT/700 PM MDT/ for southwestern and west central Nebraska. Target Area: Arthur; Keith; Lincoln; McPherson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Arthur, Keith, northwestern Lincoln and southwestern McPherson Counties through 730 PM CDT/630 PM MDT/ At 651 PM CDT/551 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 21 miles southeast of Hyannis to 6 miles southeast of Arthur to 8 miles north of Lemoyne. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ogallala, Sutherland, Paxton, Sarben, Lemoyne, Keystone, Sutherland Reservoir, Roscoe, Kingsley Dam, Lena, Coker, Flatts, Nevens, Broganville, McKeag, Calora, Big Bald Hill, Bucktail Lake, Three Mile Lake and Diamond Bar Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 85 and 119. Highway 92 between mile markers 128 and 138. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 126 and 159. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chase, Hayes, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Chase; Hayes; Perkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT/700 PM MDT/ FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PERKINS...CHASE AND SOUTHWESTERN HAYES COUNTIES At 715 PM CDT/615 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located over Imperial, moving southeast at 35 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR Imperial. HAZARD...Three inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Imperial, Wauneta, Enders, Enders Reservoir State Recreation Area, Champion, Crete, Chase, Center Dam Campground, Wanamaker State Wildfire Management Area, Area A Campground and Church Grove Campground. This includes Highway 61 between mile markers 25 and 57. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...3.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHASE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chase, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Chase; Perkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PERKINS AND NORTHWESTERN CHASE COUNTIES At 554 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Lamar, or 14 miles southwest of Grant, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Imperial, Venango, Lamar, Crete, Chase, Brandon and Wanamaker State Wildfire Management Area. This includes Highway 61 between mile markers 43 and 59. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CHASE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Phillips, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 17:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Phillips; Sedgwick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR EASTERN PHILLIPS AND SOUTHEASTERN SEDGWICK COUNTIES At 551 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Amherst, or 6 miles northeast of Holyoke, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Pleasant Valley. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PHILLIPS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arthur, Banner, Blaine, Box Butte, Brown, Cherry, Custer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 15:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arthur; Banner; Blaine; Box Butte; Brown; Cherry; Custer; Dawes; Deuel; Garden; Grant; Hooker; Keith; Keya Paha; Lincoln; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Morrill; Perkins; Rock; Scotts Bluff; Sheridan; Sioux; Thomas SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 314 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARTHUR BANNER BLAINE BOX BUTTE BROWN CHERRY CUSTER DAWES DEUEL GARDEN GRANT HOOKER KEITH KEYA PAHA LINCOLN LOGAN LOUP MCPHERSON MORRILL PERKINS ROCK SCOTTS BLUFF SHERIDAN SIOUX THOMAS
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE

