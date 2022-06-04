Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT/700 PM MDT/ for southwestern and west central Nebraska. Target Area: Arthur; Keith; Lincoln; McPherson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Arthur, Keith, northwestern Lincoln and southwestern McPherson Counties through 730 PM CDT/630 PM MDT/ At 651 PM CDT/551 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 21 miles southeast of Hyannis to 6 miles southeast of Arthur to 8 miles north of Lemoyne. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ogallala, Sutherland, Paxton, Sarben, Lemoyne, Keystone, Sutherland Reservoir, Roscoe, Kingsley Dam, Lena, Coker, Flatts, Nevens, Broganville, McKeag, Calora, Big Bald Hill, Bucktail Lake, Three Mile Lake and Diamond Bar Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 85 and 119. Highway 92 between mile markers 128 and 138. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 126 and 159. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

ARTHUR COUNTY, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO