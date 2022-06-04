Coolidge Middle School threat results in lockdown, charge against student, Cook County sheriff says

A girl has been charged after allegedly posting violent threats against students at her middle school on social media, Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart said Saturday.

Sheriff's police responded to a call of a school threat at Coolidge Middle School at the request of the Phoenix Police Department on June 2, Dart said.

Officers learned that a juvenile girl had posted life-threatening images and messages on social media about students at the school, Dart said. The school was placed on lockdown to ensure the safety of students and teachers.

Sheriff's K-9 Unit and Community Safety Team conducted a thorough check of the school, Dart said. Upon further investigation, sheriff's police detectives were able to identify the girl.

Dart said she was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with disorderly conduct due to the seriousness of the incident.