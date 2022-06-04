ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Coolidge Middle School threat results in lockdown, charge against student, Cook County sheriff says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04MvB2_0g0fU3S300 A girl has been charged after allegedly posting violent threats against students at her middle school on social media, Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart said Saturday.

Sheriff's police responded to a call of a school threat at Coolidge Middle School at the request of the Phoenix Police Department on June 2, Dart said.

SEE ALSO | Police investigating shooting threat at North Chicago school after video posted to social media

Officers learned that a juvenile girl had posted life-threatening images and messages on social media about students at the school, Dart said. The school was placed on lockdown to ensure the safety of students and teachers.

Sheriff's K-9 Unit and Community Safety Team conducted a thorough check of the school, Dart said. Upon further investigation, sheriff's police detectives were able to identify the girl.

Dart said she was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with disorderly conduct due to the seriousness of the incident.

Comments / 1

Related
wlip.com

Lake County Woman ID’ed As Victim of Cook County Murder-Suicide

(Wheeling, IL) Police in Cook County say a man shot and killed a Lake County woman, before turning the gun on himself. Officials say Travis Stephens and his girlfriend Ajah Barnes were arguing early Sunday morning, and had done damage to each other’s vehicles. That’s when Barnes, a Gurnee resident, began to walk away from Stephens’ Wheeling apartment…but the 37-year-old grabbed a firearm, shooting and killing the 26-year-old before taking his own life. The pair were assigned to the Great Lakes Naval Station in North Chicago, but neither lived on base. Officials say Wheeling Police and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (also known as NCIS) are continuing to look into the case.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, IL
Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Phoenix, IL
City
North Chicago, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect at large after shooting outside Winnebago County Justice Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say the suspect(s) are still at large after a shooting outside the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center on Monday morning. A 31-year-old man was injured, but is expected to survive. According to Winnebago County authorities, the shooting happened outside the justice center, near the Winnebago County Wellness Center on […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago School#Police#Coolidge Middle School#Sheriff#Community Safety Team
wivr1017.com

Arrest made in six-year-old triple murder

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s office has announced an arrest in a nearly six-year-old triple murder. Reports say 44-year-old Dante D. Dockett of Chicago was arrested for the October 2016 murders of 56-year-old Reginald Neal, 24-year-old Deangelo Neal and 21-year-old Davante Hopkins, all three murdered in their home in Pembroke Township. The US Justice Department assisted local officials with the arrest. Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey says the investigation into the murders continues and he expects more arrests in connection with the case.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Girl charged after posting threats against students at Coolidge Middle School

PHOENIX, Ill. (CBS) – A girl is charged after allegedly posting threats against students at her middle school, Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart said in a release on Saturday. Dart said on June 2, police responded to a call of a school threat at Coolidge Middle School at the request of the Phoenix Police Department.During the investigation, officers learned the girl made posts on social media including life-threatening images and messages about the students.The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution for the students and teachers. Sheriff's K-9 Unit and Community Safety Team conducted a thorough check of the school.Upon investigation, Police were able to identify the girl, Dart said. Due to the seriousness of the incident, she was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with disorderly conduct.
PHOENIX, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
timesnewsexpress.com

Chicago woman says stranger moved into vacant Chatham home, refuses to leave

CHICAGO (WLS) — A Chicago woman said she listed her Chatham home for sale but shortly after a stranger moved in and is refusing to leave. Danielle Cruz said she was proud when she bought this home, and prouder still after renovating it. She was excited to sell it. But a stranger moved right in, and when she called police they told her there wasn’t much they can do.
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Couple Assigned to Lake County Naval Base, Found Dead in Cook County

(Wheeling, IL) A couple assigned to the Great Lakes Naval base in North Chicago were discovered dead in Cook County. The unnamed man and woman were found dead in a vehicle just before 5 o’clock Sunday morning in Wheeling. Police say the pair were confirmed to be in a romantic relationship, and both died of apparent gunshot wounds. The subjects were both said to be part of the Navy assigned to Great Lakes, but neither lived on the North Chicago base. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man charged with punching elderly man in the face at grocery store in Algonquin, causing serious injuries

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident where he allegedly punched an elderly man, causing serious facial injuries to the victim at a Jewel-Osco in Algonquin. Arthur L. Gage Jr., 40, of the 7700 block of Fox Drive in Woodridge, was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery to a victim over 60 and aggravated battery in a public place.
fox32chicago.com

Man crashes vehicle after carjacking woman at gunpoint, beats bystander

CHICAGO - A man is in custody Tuesday afternoon after carjacking a woman at gunpoint and later crashing the vehicle on South Lake Shore Drive in East Hyde Park. About 8:40 a.m., a 40-year-old woman was inside her parked SUV in the 3500 block of South State Street when the man entered the passenger side of her vehicle, displayed a gun and told her to get out, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
87K+
Followers
12K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy