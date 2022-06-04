Little Rock police investigate hit and run

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police identified a person needed for questioning Tuesday in the deadly shooting on South University over the weekend. Police said they are seeking information from Patrick Hardy in relation to the shooting that occured at a gas station on 5223 S. University Avenue Saturday night.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a Sunday shooting incident where one male died. According to officials, officers responded to 15th and Hanger Street shortly before 6 p.m. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was later transported to...
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department is searching for a missing 36-year-old out of Pulaski County, the agency reported Monday. According to police, Mary Jeppsen has been missing since Wednesday, April 6. She is described as a white female standing 5 feet and 5 inches tall...
Benton Police Department responded to Chapel Ridge Apartments shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile female victim suffering from a single gunshot wound, who was subsequently transported for treatment. Her injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening at the time of transport.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An employee was killed in an industrial incident Tuesday morning after an accident involving a truck-mounted crane, according to Pine Bluff police. At around 10:15 a.m., officials responded to Producer's Rice Mill located at 121 S. Kansas in reference to the accident. Official documents show...
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police were investigating a Monday afternoon van crash in Chicot County that claimed the lives of five people and injured five. According to ASP, the accident happened around 2:45 p.m. when a van traveling westbound on Highway 35 attempted to cross over into the southbound lanes of Highway 65.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Garland County Sheriff’s Office and Investigators from the Arkansas State Police were investigating a Saturday morning shooting incident where two people died. According to authorities, Garland deputies responded to a call at around 10:22 a.m. from a female who stated she had been...
GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A Little Rock Arkansas man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly crashed his pickup into O’Reilly Auto Parts in Greenbrier and fled the scene. The incident occurred around 12:30 pm a the O’Reilly Auto Parts located a 2267 Hwy 41 South....
