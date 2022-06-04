THE WIRE Collection on HBO Max!

In acknowledgment of its 20th anniversary, HBO Max has set up a THE WIRE Collection. It is a one-stop page for all things about the iconic and celebrated David Simon series that tops many a favored list and gets talked about again and again – as relevant today as it was...
Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart has opened the gates for her paranormal reality series, calling on ghost hunters and mediums to audition for the upcoming production.
“I am scarily excited to announce that I’m teaming up with Scout, the producers of ‘Queer Eye,’ ‘Legendary’ and ‘The Hype,’ on the most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost-hunting show ever,” a sunglasses-sporting Stewart says in a video shared by her hairsylist and friend CJ Romero on Instagram Monday afternoon. “We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators who will lead the...
Click here to read the full article. Smallville gained another hero on Tuesday’s Superman & Lois, which found the Man of Steel in need of an extra hand… or two.
That hero was none other than Natalie Irons, who finally got to test out her super suit during the team’s latest run-in with Ally. Of course, it took a bit of convincing for John Henry to “allow” his daughter to join the fight. To say that he wasn’t thrilled upon discovering Natalie’s suit would be an understatement. It was kind of like when King Triton stumbled upon Ariel’s hidden trove of...
Comments / 0