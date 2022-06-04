ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Increased Risk of Dementia and Depression in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Cover picture for the articleSummary: People suffering from rheumatoid arthritis are 1.2 times more likely to develop depression. Additionally, the risk of developing dementia increased by 2-3% every 5 years following a diagnosis of RA. Source: EULAR. In work presented at the 2022 EULAR Congress, Dr Jens Kristian Pedersen and colleagues used data...

thefreshtoast.com

Cannabis And Rheumatoid Arthritis: What Are The Best Options?

Cannabis has long been touted for its anti-inflammatory properties, so it’s no surprise that it works well for rheumatoid arthritis. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a type of autoimmune disease caused by inflammation. It occurs when healthy cells...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Researchers May Have Unlocked Mechanism Driving Inflammation in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Researchers at Hokkaido University in Japan, in collaboration with American scientists, may have unlocked a key mechanism that drives widespread inflammation in inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriasis and atherosclerosis. Hypothesis testing used mouse models with RA and confirmed that the inflammatory response spread is linked to neural crosstalk. The findings were published today in ScienceDaily.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Expert answers about diabetic kidney disease treatment

Diabetes can lead to a range of complications, including diabetic kidney disease, which is also known as diabetic neuropathy. Diabetic kidney disease can lead to kidney failure, so it is important to treat it effectively. Doctors may treat the condition using medications, lifestyle adjustments, or a combination of these. Proper...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about infusion therapy for rheumatoid arthritis

Infusion therapy for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) can be an effective treatment option for people who do not respond to other medications. A person living with RA may want to discuss infusions with their doctor if they find their symptoms do not improve with other therapies or are getting worse. Infusions...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Tibial nerve stimulation for overactive bladder treatment

Tibial nerve stimulation (TNS) for overactive bladder (OAB) is a treatment that uses electrical signals to help control bladder contractions. It can reduce the number of times a person feels the urge to urinate and can also help reduce urinary leakage. OAB is the term experts use to describe urinary...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Freethink

A new treatment may cure neuropathic pain

We don’t have neurons only in the brain but all around the body. For example, sensory neurons that detect pain reach every organ in the body. Special proteins in these neurons activate when faced with a harmful stimulus and ignite the “it’s hurting” signal, which travels down the neuronal axon from the point of the stimulus to the spinal cord.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

Gout Medication Improves Survival for Patients Hospitalized With Heart Failure

A common gout medication, colchicine, significantly improved survival rates for patients hospitalized with worsening heart failure, a UVA Health study found. The researchers believe colchicine could also reduce the risk for heart attack and stroke in patients with a buildup of cholesterol in their arteries. Researchers reviewed the records of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

FDA approves tirzepatide: A potent new drug for type 2 diabetes

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a novel first-in-class drug to treat type 2 diabetes. The drug is called tirzepatide. A person has it as a once-weekly injection under the skin. It has a dual effect, lowering blood sugar and supporting weight loss better than currently available drugs...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Tirzepatide improves kidney outcomes in T2DM with increased CV risk

An exploratory analysis of data from the SURPASS-4 trial has shown that adults with type 2 diabetes and increased cardiovascular risk receiving tirzepatide experience fewer renal complications, especially new onset of macroalbuminuria; these findings were presented at the annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association, held from June 3 to 7 in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Nature.com

Cardiac metabolic remodelling in chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects millions of people globally and, for most patients, the risk of developing cardiovascular disease is higher than that of progression to kidney failure. Moreover, mortality owing to cardiovascular complications in patients with CKD is markedly higher than in matched individuals from the general population. This mortality was traditionally thought to be driven by coronary heart disease but >75% of patients with CKD have left ventricular hypertrophy, which contributes to mortality, particularly sudden cardiac death. The aetiology of cardiac complications in CKD is multifactorial. In addition to haemodynamic overload, uraemic toxin accumulation and altered ion homeostasis, which are known to underlie left ventricular hypertrophy in CKD and drive cardiac dysfunction, we examine the role of myocardial metabolic remodelling in CKD. Uraemic cardiomyopathy is characterized by myriad cardiac metabolic maladaptations, including altered mitochondrial function, changes in myocardial substrate utilization, altered metabolic transporter function and expression, and impaired insulin response and phosphoinositide-3 kinase"“AKT signalling, which collectively lead to impaired cardiac energetics. Interestingly, none of the standard treatments used to treat CKD target the metabolism of the uraemic heart directly. An improved understanding of the cardiac metabolic perturbations that occur in CKD might allow the development of novel treatments for uraemic cardiomyopathy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Does JIA Arthritis Go Away?

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) is either a short-term or chronic condition. JIA is usually classified as a chronic condition because the affected joints are inflamed for at least six weeks. It is an autoimmune disease where healthy cells are attacked and destroyed by the body’s immune cells. There is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Lilly & Boehringer’s Diabetes Drug Slashes Hospitalization Risk for HF by 50%

Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim presented data at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions 2022 in New Orleans, suggesting their Jardiance (empagliflozin) demonstrated a decreased risk of hospitalization for heart failure by 50% in adults with type 2 diabetes. The partners presented data from two analyses of the final U.S....
DIABETES
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Main Cause of Multiple Sclerosis?

According to numerous studies, multiple sclerosis (MS) is a multifactorial disease with autoimmune, genetic, and environmental triggers. MS is an inflammatory, neurodegenerative and autoimmune disease that affects the brain and spinal cord constituting the central nervous system (CNS). Within the CNS, immune system dysfunction causes inflammation that damages the fatty...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Is There a Permanent Cure for Rheumatoid Arthritis?

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects many joints, mainly the small joints of the hands and feet. It is a lifelong condition without a cure. RA occurs when the immune system malfunctions and attacks healthy tissues. Untreated or severe RA can cause inflammation that also affects the organs. When RA attacks the joints, its target is the synovium (the lining of the joints). Over time, chronic inflammation can lead to bone erosion and joint deformity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Type 2 diabetes may speed up brain aging, cognitive decline

In the past three decades, the prevalence of type 2 diabetes has risen dramatically worldwide. Type 2 diabetes is associated with an increased risk of heart disease, kidney disease, and sight problems. A large-scale study suggests that type 2 diabetes also accelerates cognitive decline and brain aging. Early diagnosis and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Signs It’s Time to Switch Psoriatic Arthritis Treatments

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a type of inflammatory arthritis. It affects the joints and the entheses (the areas where tendons and ligaments meet bone) throughout the body. It occurs in about one-third of the people with the autoimmune skin condition psoriasis. PsA may also affect the spine, leading to back and hip pain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Psoriatic Arthritis Differential Diagnosis: Diseases That Mimic PsA

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a type of psoriatic disease that primarily affects the joints and entheses (areas where bones meet ligaments and tendons) throughout the body. It is sometimes linked to a second kind of psoriatic disease called psoriasis, which primarily affects the skin. With both types of psoriatic disease,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

