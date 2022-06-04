ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Southland activists to gather for annual National Animal Rights Day

By City News Service
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (CNS) — Animal rights activists will gather in Beverly Hills on Sunday for the 12th annual National Animal Rights Day, an event that honors the billions of animals killed by humans every year. This year’s event, held in conjunction with NARD gatherings in 15 cities...

