ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Tribune

Lake Oswego man pleads guilty to making false statement to a bank

By Corey Buchanan
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago

Nelson Scott Gillis, a former executive for Aequitas Management, faces maximum 30 years in prison and millions in fines.

Lake Oswego resident Nelson Scott Gillis, a former senior executive and chief financial officer for the now-defunct Aequitas Management, pleaded guilty May 26 to making a false statement to a bank so he could help the company obtain a $4.2 million loan.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon, Gillis signed an agreement for Aequitas to receive a $4.2 million advance from Wells Fargo despite the fact that the company's general counsel had earlier advised the executive team that the company would default on payments due to private note investors and in turn would default on a loan agreement with Wells Fargo.

The company previously had established a loan agreement and $100 million line of credit with Wells Fargo.

Gillis already had been charged, along with other Aequitas executives, in a 34-count indictment for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering.

Gillis awaits a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, an $8.4 million fine and five years of supervised release. Sentencing will occur on June 27, 2023. He also has agreed to pay restitution based on determinations by the government and courts.

Other former Aequitas executives are awaiting a trial that's scheduled to begin in April 2023.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Alleged accomplice in theft of trailer filled with 35 guns arrested on federal charges

A 27-year-old man accused of helping to steal a trailer filled with guns made his first appearance in federal court Tuesday afternoon after his arrest the night before. Prosecutors say Alexander Kean Barber and 19-year-old Angelina Nicole Pintor-Schindler on May 9 stole from a hotel parking lot on Hayden Island a trailer filled with 35 guns. The gun had been on display at a gun show in Portland the prior weekend.
PORTLAND, OR
Central Oregonian

Fentanyl traffickers from Clackamas County arrested for trafficking drugs in Central Oregon

Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team arrests Clackamas couple who are believed to supply the Central Oregon region with illegal drugsTwo Clackamas County residents who are believed to be trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon were arrested during a traffic stop in Redmond Wednesday. According to a police report, on June 1, at approximately 10:35 p.m., the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team (CODE) concluded a short-term investigation with the arrest of Johnny Stavrakis, age 39, and his wife, Martha Stavrakis, age 42, both of Gladstone. During a concurrent investigation, drug agents identified the husband and wife as fentanyl traffickers in the Central...
Portland Tribune

Resigning Sheriff Heckathorn ponders his future

No longer sheriff, but with years to go before retirement, Heckathorn weighs his options. Two weeks ago Marc Heckathorn planned on serving as Jefferson County Sheriff for the next decade. The May 17 election changed that. Voters chose Deputy Jason Pollock to be the next sheriff. Heckathorn could have completed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Statement#Sentencing#Bank Fraud#Lake Oswego#Aequitas Management#Wells Fargo
Lake Oswego Review

Guns, drugs seized near Rose Quarter

Suspect arrested during Multnomah County Transit Police investigation into stolen bicycle.What began as an investigation into a bicycle theft ended with one person in custody on fentanyl and gun charges on Friday, June 3. The suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, was booked on into jail on theft, gun and drug related charges. The investigation by the Multnomah County Transit Police began Friday at a homeless tent near the Rose Quarter transit station. While looking into the stolen bicycle, authorities said they found a half-ounce of suspected fentanyl and the guns. The guns are being tested to see if they were used in any shootings in the Portland region. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Kyron Horman disappearance still unresolved

The seven-year-old vanished after going to school in Northwest Portland 12 years ago on June 4.On June 4, 2010, seven-year-old Kyron Horman went to Skyline School in Northwest Portland. He vanished, and more than a decade later, his mother is still left with questions unanswered. "How many years I've been up here — it never gets any easier," his mother Desiree Young said at a press conference Saturday, June 4, held on the anniversary of his disappearance. "Making the drive in for 12 years and pulling up to the school and knowing that this is the last place Kyron was...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Deaf job applicant wins $225,000 settlement from Portland software company and staffing firm after discrimination claim

A prominent Portland software company and its staffing agency will each pay $112,500 to a deaf job applicant who alleged they refused to hire him because he requested a sign-language interpreter at his job interview. Viewpoint Construction Software’s technology helps contractors plan and manage large projects. Its recruiting firm, Seattle-based...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro Police Log: Stolen vehicle tracked via Sirius XM

The Hillsboro Police Department lists calls for service from May 23-29, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

Natalie Wight nominated as top federal prosecutor in Oregon

Senators endorse Biden pick; she is a 1992 graduate of Cleveland High and has been with the office since 2012.Natalie Wight has been nominated as the next U.S. attorney for Oregon. Her nomination by President Joe Biden, which the White House announced Monday, June 6, is subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate. She would be the first Black woman and second Asian American to be the top federal prosecutor in Oregon. Her nomination comes 17 months after Biden became president. He named U.S. attorneys in four other states. Wight has been with the U.S. attorney's office, which is based...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Report: Homeless services office wasted $850,000

KOIN 6 News first reported on the failed housing project in the report in April 2021.A scathing report released on Tuesday, June 7 from the Portland City Auditor said the Joint Office of Homeless Services "spent $850,000 over 16 months to provide apartments to veterans but allowed the property to deteriorate into unsafe, unsanitary housing." The "apartments" were actually rooms in a rundown motel on Sandy Boulevard in Northeast Portland, the Sandy Studios. A KOIN 6 News investigation in April 2021 found veterans living in squalor, with evidence of months-long deferred maintenance, such as leaking pipes in the bathroom ceilings,...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
23K+
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy