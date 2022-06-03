Lake Oswego man pleads guilty to making false statement to a bank

Nelson Scott Gillis, a former executive for Aequitas Management, faces maximum 30 years in prison and millions in fines.

Lake Oswego resident Nelson Scott Gillis, a former senior executive and chief financial officer for the now-defunct Aequitas Management, pleaded guilty May 26 to making a false statement to a bank so he could help the company obtain a $4.2 million loan.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon, Gillis signed an agreement for Aequitas to receive a $4.2 million advance from Wells Fargo despite the fact that the company's general counsel had earlier advised the executive team that the company would default on payments due to private note investors and in turn would default on a loan agreement with Wells Fargo.

The company previously had established a loan agreement and $100 million line of credit with Wells Fargo.

Gillis already had been charged, along with other Aequitas executives, in a 34-count indictment for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering.

Gillis awaits a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, an $8.4 million fine and five years of supervised release. Sentencing will occur on June 27, 2023. He also has agreed to pay restitution based on determinations by the government and courts.

Other former Aequitas executives are awaiting a trial that's scheduled to begin in April 2023.

