What you see in this optical illusion shows how likely you are to cheat

By The Sun
 3 days ago

Optical illusions often claim to reveal parts of your personality that even you may not realize.

But this particular brain teaser has the potential to stir up trouble in some relationships – as it claims to divulge how likely you are to cheat.

Reasons for being unfaithful often range from feeling insecure to downright disrespect.

So if you want to test the strength of your feelings for someone – or try it out on your significant other – this is the illusion for you.

The interesting image puts the emphasis on first impressions, uncovering your tendency to cheat based on what your eyes are drawn to first.

It depicts a relaxed nature scene, with two trees, a flock of birds circling overhead and two unclear objects.

It can be interpreted in numerous different ways by illusion enthusiasts, with many observing a different element first.

But which aspect of the image did you look at first?

If you were initially drawn to the birds, it means you’re the kind of person who plans on always being faithful.

That is unless fate intervenes – because you are a hopeless romantic who sees people through rose-tinted glasses.

According to YourTango , you romanticize the world, love binging rom-coms and wholeheartedly believe in fate and destiny.

Although you have only good intentions, if you meet the right person at the wrong time, your eyes may wander elsewhere.

For those who were immediately allured by the trees in this illusion, you can pat yourself on the back for your faithfulness.

You’re likely to be the kind of person who will never, ever cheat – but this doesn’t always end well either.

You tend to sit on your emotions and stand firm in your decisions, however, this can sometimes be a detriment to your personal growth.

It is important to recognize when you are unhappy in a relationship and not fear the future of your romantic life.

If your eye was immediately lured in by the huts, it seems you’re a cheater who never changes their spots.

You get up to extra-curricular activities regularly, although it’s never something you plan on.

Frankly, if you had your way your relationships would allow you to explore sex with other people in an honest way.

Unfortunately, you are reluctant to share this thought with your partners and be honest about your feelings.

And if you noticed the elephants leaning over first, it suggests you have learned your lesson from past mistakes.

The first thing you see in this optical illusion could reveal your dream job

You may have cheated once, but you won’t do it again as you understand the damage it can do.

You’re experienced in relationships, and even if you managed to keep your affair under wraps, you would regret your unfaithfulness.

If you enjoyed discovering more about yourself through this incredible illusion, why not take a look at this one.

The mind-bending image claims it can reveal your real-life values and core characteristics.

Or why not dig deep and uncover one of your worst personality traits by seeing if you can find the hidden symbols in this picture.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

