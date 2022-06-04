ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Porsche Taycan Is On A Mission To Save Humanity

By Chris Teague
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Porsche is best known for making practical supercars with incredible handling and driving dynamics, but it's not stopping there. The automaker has announced the start of its "Join the Porsche Ridge" initiative, which will see the Taycan EV travel across several continents and countries over the next two years. The automaker's...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Crazy Porsche Dealer Wants $300,000 For A Porsche 911 Turbo S

How much money is near-instant gratification worth to you? A Californian dealer values it at a cool $36,648. That's how much Rusnak/Westlake Porsche in Thousand Oaks is charging over MSRP (plus options) for a 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet. Westlake wants $305,888 for this Turbo S Cab with 7,226 miles on the odometer. Still, it's not as bad as the dealer that wanted $500K for a Turbo S.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Recalls Almost Every Model For Embarrassing Reason

Mercedes-Benz recently issued a massive recall that impacts several recent models from its catalog. The automaker's emergency call system may malfunction and leave a driver unable to contact first responders if there's an accident. The recall covers 234,862 vehicles, and the list of affected models spans almost the entire Mercedes-Benz...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Vehicle Sales Continue On A Downward Spiral

The US automotive industry is going through one of the most brutal slumps in recorded history. The reason for this is a severely strained supply chain. Manufacturers can't build enough cars to fill dealership demand, leaving most lots empty. And the dealer system isn't doing itself any favors by slapping hefty markups on cars. A few manufacturers have implemented procedures to keep this from happening, but it's still pretty much the status quo.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

9 Cars You Forgot Are Still On Sale

Recently, while driving past a Mitsubishi dealership here in California, my wife expressed surprise. "I thought Mitsubishi was gone," she said, "What cars do they sell?" Then I, someone who writes about cars for a living, needed a bit of a think to come up with the Outlander, which is just one of five vehicles the brand still sells in the US. That brought up the question: What else is on sale that people have largely forgotten about? The list is surprisingly long, and not necessarily because they're bad cars. Some don't have a large market here in the US but sell well in other countries. Some, of course, have been ruined by outdated models that ruined the nameplate to the point that a new generation struggles to compete in its class even if it's good, like the Mitsubishi Outlander. Others are simply let down by lackluster marketing, and some have simply been done dirty by brand loyalty blinding potential customers.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Evs#Vw
CarBuzz.com

7 Times The Mercedes S-Class Blew Us Away

If you want an example of trickle-down technology, look no further than the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The S-Class has spent the last 50 years introducing new technology or packing technology that Mercedes has made reliable enough for its flagship model. As well as being a four-wheeled crystal ball for automotive tech, the S-Class is renowned for its luxury, style, and elegance. If you're in the market for a luxury sedan to drive or be driven around in, the Mercedes S-Classhas become the gold standard. In 2022, the S is turning 50. To this day it remains the benchmark for executive comfort, so we're celebrating that by revisiting its greatest hits throughout the generations.
MERCEDES, TX
CarBuzz.com

Ford Dealers Told To Prepare For A Brutal Future

"We've got to go to a non-negotiated price. We've got to go 100 percent online. There's no inventory, it goes directly to the customer. And 100 percent remote pick up and delivery," said Ford CEO Jim Farley. 4. He was speaking at Bernstein's Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. Farley is talking...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Cheap EV Batteries Are Nearly Ready

Elon Musk says Panasonic's new 4680 batteries are absolutely critical to unlocking a cheaper, $25,000 EV. We've heard that from Musk before, and the saga of these cheaper, more powerful Panasonic batteries has been thoroughly documented. Musk, sometimes known for "just saying things," will at the very least have the batteries he needs to get Tesla's cheaper EVs up and running very soon.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
China
CarBuzz.com

New Study Reveals Massive Problem With EV Chargers

One of the negatives associated with electric vehicle ownership (aside from the cost of entry) is charging. Lengthy waiting times aside, EV drivers are faced with a charging infrastructure that's not up to scratch. Ford's CEO Jim Farley has already admitted to this, noting the company's charging network isn't as good as it can be.
TECHNOLOGY
CarBuzz.com

A New Small Toyota Truck Could Bring The Fight To The Maverick

Drivers in the United States love trucks, so, naturally, automakers like Ford and Hyundai have developed new pickups to compete on the smaller end of the spectrum. Buyers responded with excitement, and the high level of demand has led to shortages and extended wait times in some cases. Toyota is watching from the sidelines and has a back catalog packed with small trucks. MotorTrend interviewed two Toyota executives and found that the world's largest automaker is considering dipping its toe back into the small truck market.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volvo Is Cutting Dirty Metal Out Of Its New Cars

Volvo likes to think of itself as a leader in climate action, which is fair. It was one of the first manufacturers to offer a plug-in hybrid SUV, now known as the XC90 Recharge. It also established forward-thinking EV company Polestar, which introduced itself to the world with a grand touring plug-in hybrid and followed it up with a relatively bland compact crossover.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC Is Cooler Than Any Car Merc Sells Today

Mercedes has some seriously impressive cars on offer today, both in the luxury and performance categories. But at a certain point, you can't hold a candle to the big-body Benzes of yesteryear. They're simply too cool. They have too much presence on the road, especially when put next to a comparable modern car, like the Mercedes-AMG SL 63.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Escape Could Follow The EcoSport To The Grave

Sales of the Ford Escape declined by almost 20% in 2021 in the United States, although the SUV still managed to crack the list of the top 25 best-selling models in the country. Much of that decline can be attributed to the arrival of the more rugged Bronco Sport. The Escape still fills an important space within Ford's lineup as a softer crossover that competes with the likes of the Honda HR-V. But it appears that the Escape might be on the way out soon based on comments made by Ford CEO Jim Farley at the recent Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Major American Carmaker Pleads Guilty To New Dieselgate

In April, Suzuki and Stellantis offices were raided by European Union authorities. The case, put together by German, Hungarian, and Italian authorities, alleges that Suzuki committed fraud by selling more than 22,000 vehicles with an emissions defeat device installed. Stellantis was also hit by authorities because it agreed to make diesel engines, made in Hungary, for Suzuki.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Very Rare Mint Condition Ford GT Sells For BIG Bucks

Mecum Auctions recently sold a 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition for $687,500. It's a stunning vehicle finished in the famous Gulf Oil livery used on the 1968 and 1969 Le Mans racing cars. Only 343 of these special edition models were ever produced, making them extremely rare. It's even rarer now after a Florida Man recently purchased a Heritage Edition for $700k and parked it in a palm tree.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Elon Musk To Cut 10% Of Tesla Staff

We probably shouldn't be surprised by now, but yet another major employee-related revelation came from Tesla CEO Elon Musk this week. No, he's not buying another social media company. Reuters uncovered an email from the controversial leader to his executive team outlining the need to pause all hiring activities worldwide. Though his promises sometimes sound a little outlandish, these statements carry weight.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Ford EV Sales Increase By Over 200%

Ford's rebound from the semiconductor shortage continued this month. "While the global semiconductor chip shortage remains an issue for the industry, our inventory continues to turn at record rates with nearly 50 percent of our retail sales coming from previously placed orders," said Andrew Frick, VP of Sales at Ford. That has translated directly to an increase in sales for a number of models, simply by virtue of there being more cars for Ford to sell to its customers.
RETAIL
CarBuzz.com

This $360K, 636 HP Super Sedan Would Make A Corvette Z06 Cry

The new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is going to be a special thing. A 670 hp, 460 lb-ft of torque flat-plane crank V8 wedged inside the body of a C8 Corvette will, of course, be utterly rapid. But. There is a bit of a catch. That's largely down to the fact you can only scare the hell out of one person at a time. This is a Holden HSV GTSR W1, and it will seat a total of five people for you to scare the hell out of.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota's New Portable Invention Could Change The World

The Toyota Motor Corporation consists of multiple subsidiaries, many of which you might not have heard of. One of them is called Woven Planet, and it's in charge of future technology. We recently reported on Woven Planet's approach to autonomous driving and how it will rely on camera systems instead of Lidar.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Mercedes-Benz Has Saved Countless Lives Over The Last Fifty Years

Mercedes-Benz's admirable obsession has blessed the world with plenty of life-saving innovations. Across several generations, the automotive crystal ball known as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class has ushered in technology such as ESP and radar-guided cruise control - things we now take for granted in modern mainstream vehicles. For many years, the...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

45K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy