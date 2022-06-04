ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Navy and South Korea end key military exercise in the Philippine Sea amid fears North Korea will conduct its first nuclear test explosion since 2017

By Associated Press, Ronny Reyes For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan concluded a naval exercise with South Korea in the Philippine Sea on Saturday, the two militaries said, amid signs that North Korea is possibly preparing to conduct its first nuclear test explosion since 2017.

The three-day exercise that began Thursday in international waters off the Japanese island of Okinawa was apparently the allies' first joint drill involving a U.S. aircraft carrier since November 2017.

The Ronald Reagan then joined the USS Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz in a rare three-carrier exercise with South Korean naval vessels during North Korea´s last provocative run in nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

The latest drill came weeks after President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met in a summit in Seoul vowed to upgrade defense exercises and discuss ways to for Washington to protect its ally in the face of growing North Korean threats.

In this photo provided by South Korea's Defense Ministry, U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, right, and South Korea's landing platform helicopter (LPH) ship Marado, second from left, sail during a joint military exercise in the Philippine Sea
 The exercises were carried out with the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet and comes amid fears North Korea will conduct its first nuclear test explosion since 2017
The exercises kicked off last week as the South Korea Defense Ministry showed off its Air Force's F-15K fighter jets on May 24
The South Korean army also flexed its missiles as a show of strength to its hostile neighbor
The latest drill came weeks after President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met in a summit in Seoul vowed to upgrade defense exercises

The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said that the exercise was aimed at strengthening the interoperability of the two navies.

On Friday, Biden´s special envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, said Washington is 'preparing for all contingencies' in close coordination with South Korea and Japan as it monitors North Korean arrangements for a possible nuclear test that could be imminent.

Kim, who was in Seoul for a trilateral meeting with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts to discuss the nuclear standoff with North Korea, said Washington assesses that the North is pressing ahead with preparations at its nuclear testing ground in the northeastern town of Punggye-ri.

The North´s next test would be its seventh since 2006 and the first since September 2017, when it claimed to have detonated a thermonuclear bomb to fit on its intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since 2019 over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling U.S.-led sanctions for the North´s disarmament steps.

North Korea has already conducted missile tests 17 times this year, including its first ICBM demonstrations in nearly five years.

The military exercises went on for more than a week as American and South Korean forces recommitted their united efforts to keep North Korea in check
President Joe Biden's special envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim (pictured), said Washington is 'preparing for all contingencies' in close coordination with South Korea and Japan
Together, the countries tested their missile systems at an undisclosed sit in South Korea
South Korean soldiers were also pictured training near the border with the north

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said last month that U.S. intelligence said there's a 'genuine possibility' that North Korea could conduct a missile or nuclear test when the exercises were scheduled to happen.

'We are preparing for all contingencies, including the possibility that such a provocation would occur while we are in Korea or in Japan,' Sullivan said during a press briefing.

Meanwhile, Biden is looking to reaffirm his administration's commitment to allies and partners in the region who fear China's increased aggression against Taiwan and in the South China Sea.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was inaugurated earlier this month, has pledged that he would not ease sanctions on his northern neighbor until Kim made 'active efforts in complete and verifiable denuclearization.'

In his inaugural address earlier this month, Yoon pushed an 'audacious plan' to boost North Korea's economy in exchange for denuclearization.

