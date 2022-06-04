ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield falls 9-2 to Lakota West in D-I softball final

By By Steve Junga / The Blade
AKRON — Springfield's aspirations for a first Division I state softball championship fell short Saturday, as the unranked Blue Devils fell 9-2 to seventh-ranked West Chester Lakota West in the title game at Firestone Stadium in Akron.

The victorious Firebirds banged out 13 hits against Springfield junior ace Mady Yackee, with eight players getting at least one.

The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak by the Devils (25-7), which had tight-roped their way to the state final through two tense comeback wins in regional play and a hard-fought victory over third-ranked Pataskala Watkins Memorial here in Thursday's semifinals.

The win for Lakota West (28-4) capped a strong seven-game tournament run in which the Firebirds outscored their opposition 66-15, including an impressive 13-5 semifinal win over North Canton Hoover in Thursday's semifinals.

“They had been heating up down the stretch,” 21st-year Springfield coach Rob Gwozdz said of the Firebirds' potent bats. “We were looking at their season record when we were scouting them, and we looked at their run production.

“A good time to get hot, right? These last couple game their bats have been very, very good.”

It was the first state softball title for Lakota West in its sixth trip to the state final four, all since 2005. The 2018 Firebirds were state runners-up.

“They fought and fought, and not just today,” said 25th-year Lakota West coach Keith Castner (517-175 record). “Look where we are today. We're state champs for Ohio, the first time [for a D-I team from southwest region] in 37 years. It means the world to me.

“But it's not about me. It's about these girls. They've worked hard. We have really been hitting the ball well. If it's not one girl, it's another one. If it's not the top of the order, it's the bottom.”

This was Springfield's first appearance in the state final after having lost in the state semifinals in 2010 and 2015.

Lakota West took a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Molly Grace drew a one-out walk and Firebirds senior pitcher K.K. Mathis followed with a two-run homer to left field.

Mathis, who limited the Blue Devils to five hits and struck out six batters, was 3-for-3 at the plate, later adding a walk, a single, and a double. She scored four runs.

“I'm going to give God all the glory for this,” Mathis said, pulling out a piece of loose leaf paper on which she had written a prayer. “This right here, I made this for Him. It's a prayer that I wrote down about my dream of winning state, ever since I was a young girl. I prayed over it every night.

“Today, I had to be on. This is the moment that you have to play your best ball, no matter what. No mater if you're 0-for-3 or 3-for-3 and play the game of your life. I just knew I had to come up big for my teammates today.”

The Blue Devils got one back in their half of the first when senior catcher Maddie Darrah ripped her 14th home run of the season to center field to pull Springfield back within 2-1.

“I just knew that I needed to do something for my team,” said Darrah, who set Springfield's single-season home run record this year. “I was looking for my pitch, and I hit that pitch. I knew that my teammates were right behind me. We have great hitters on our team. We just fell a little bit short today.”

Springfield's potential rally in second inning was halted by a debatable umpire's call.

Cam Eckhart was hit by a 3-2 pitch, and P.J. Turner singled before Hannah Schlachter struck out. Sydney Schwieterman lined to Lakota West right fielder Lily Volmer, who appeared to catch the ball before dropping it while transitioning to throw.

But, the first base umpire ruled that Volmer had dropped the ball and Cam Eckhart, who had returned to second on the apparent catch, was doubled up. That call was confirmed after an umpire's discussion.

“The girl dropped the ball,” he said. “No catch. A momentum changer. That kind of took the wind out of our sails a tiny bit, and then we had a miscue [later] in that inning too that gave them a run.”

That turn of events became more significant in the top of the third when the Firebirds added three runs on two hits and a Blue Devils error.

Mathis walked leading off, Kendall Forren (2-for-4) reached on an infield single, and Haley Hibbard followed with an RBI single on a bad hop over the glove of Devils shortstop Cam Hall.

After Volmer flew out to center, Yackee fielded Jasmine Walker's bunt and threw wildly to first, allowing Walker to reach safely and courtesy runner Virginia Johnson to score from second.

Lena Albright then plated Hibbard on a sacrifice fly to right for a 5-1 Lakota West lead.

After going down 1-2-3 in its half of the third, things went from bad to worse for Springfield in the Firebirds' fourth.

Singles by Grace, Mathis, and Hibbard produced two more runs and a commanding 7-1 lead for Lakota West.

Another potential Blue Devils rally was denied by a solid defensive play to end the fourth. With Eckhart at third and Turner at second, Schlachter drove a 2-2 pitch to deep center field. But Belle Hummel ran the ball down near the warning track to end the inning.

Following a one-out double by Mathis in the sixth, Hibbard (3-for-4) drove in her third run of the game on a single to right for an 8-1 lead.

Springfield's other run was scored in the sixth, when Ava Littin's sacrifice fly plated Darrah (2-for-3), who had doubled.

Lakota West added a run in the seventh when Tionna Bright reached on Eckhart's one-out error in left, and Hummel followed with an RBI single for a 9-2 edge.

The Blue Devils had rallied to an eight-inning, 5-4 regional semifinal win over top-ranked Northern Lakes League Anthony Wayne (30-1), and to a nine-inning, 3-2 win over Avon in the regional final at Gibsonburg on May 28.

In Thursday's state semis, Springfield was down 1-0 through three innings before rallying to a 4-2 win over Watkins Memorial.

Springfield's four seniors, including three starters, led the team on the program's best tourney run, with a lineup that also had four freshmen, a sophomore, and the junior pitcher Yackee.

“Our teammates, we've always been together,” said the senior third baseman Turner, who was 4-for-6 batting in the two state games. “I don't think there was a part [of the season] where we were ever down on each other or didn't have faith. We went to nine innings in the regional final and just kept fighting.

“Nobody lost faith or thought that we were going to lose. We knew that we were going to win, and we took that [feeling] here to keep battling. I wouldn't trade this run and this team for anything.”

Added senior first baseman Sydney Schwieterman: “We had an incredible run for how our season went. We were in a little bit of a hole in the middle of the season, and I'm sure a lot of people didn't think we were going to get out of it, and I'm sure a lot of people did not think we belonged in the state final four.

“But there's not another group of girls that I would've chosen to do this battle with. I think we have an amazing team. We [seniors] are graduating, so we're going to move on. But I think the team that's left is going to do some amazing things.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
