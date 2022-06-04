ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Stuart Broad says Ben Stokes’ reprieve lifted England to hit back at Lord’s

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jGrDl_0g0fHsps00

Stuart Broad admitted the England dressing room was bouncing after a no-ball spared captain Ben Stokes and gave him the chance to reclaim the momentum in a thrilling first LV= Insurance Test against New Zealand.

Fortunes have swung back and forth on multiple occasions over the course of three absorbing days at Lord’s, with a minor foot fault by Black Caps all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme in the fourth innings shaping up to be one of the deciding moments.

Home skipper Stokes chopped the seamer down into his stumps with just one run under his belt and was walking off the field in frustration when replays showed the seamer’s boot planted over the line.

Stokes could barely have asked for a better 31st birthday gift and threw himself a fitting party, smashing his way to 54 to put the pressure back on the tourists.

Joe Root’s composed knock of 77 not out continued to turn the chase in England’s favour, with another 61 needed at 216 for five, but Broad revealed the impact Stokes’ good luck had on his team-mates.

“I can’t play that down, there was big energy,” he said of the moment Stokes turned to resume his innings.

“It was (batting coach) Marcus Trescothick who had an earpiece in and when we were all saying ‘oh no’ he just went ‘It’s a no ball! It’s a no ball!’.

“We all looked up at the screen and saw Stokesy turning back around and of course that gives the whole changing room a lift.

“We’ve been on the flip side of that a few times and it does hurt. It also freed Stokesy up a bit to play how he wanted to play.”

The way Rooty and Stokesy played after the bit of luck with the no-ball showed the way this team want to go about it

Stuart Broad

He proceeded to swing for the fences, launching Ajaz Patel for three muscular sixes and adding five fours to turn the pressure back on a bowling side who had already taken four cheap wickets.

“He’s a situation player, isn’t he? I think he’s really suits him when the situation is laid out for him and he’s got a target to chase,” said Broad.

“He’s at his best when he’s got the game on the line and that’s always a sign of a world-class player. The way Rooty and Stokesy played after the bit of luck with the no-ball showed the way this team want to go about it.

“Joe is one of the calmest, best ever batsmen for England. The first hour in the morning is going to be crucial and he will be a big part of that.”

Broad accepted two results were still possible – leaving out the agonising prospect of a tie – but England could have found themselves out of contention had he not led a six-wicket raid in the morning session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QFAL7_0g0fHsps00

England hustled the Kiwis out for 285, from the relative security of 251 for five, with three wickets falling in as many deliveries during one decisive Broad over.

He was responsible for two of them, with Ollie Pope’s smart run out of De Grandhomme providing a neat bonus.

“We knew we had to strike with the new ball because the Test match was riding on it,” he said.

“It was huge. If New Zealand get 340-350, it’s a different game. I really enjoyed the feeling of getting the crowd going and lifting the energy in the stadium. The crowd responded brilliantly and so did the players.

“It’s been a really enjoyable Test match, really exciting and hard to know what is going to happen from hour to hour. It’s great to be coming knowing either team could win it.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gareth Bale admits Wales need to learn how to see out games following defeat

Gareth Bale says Wales must learn “the dark arts” after conceding a last-minute goal that saw them beaten 2-1 by Nations League opponents Holland.Wout Weghorst’s diving header deep into stoppage time saw Holland home, with the goal following an outstanding run by Frenkie de Jong.Ryan Norrington-Davies had equalised for Wales just two minutes earlier, but they could find no way back after Weghorst struck.“The boys who came in worked very hard to get the equaliser,” Bale told S4C.“Then to concede so early after that was gutting, but it’s something we have to learn, maybe the dark arts of taking him...
WORLD
The Independent

Lancashire stage late fightback to beat Roses rivals Yorkshire at Headingley

Unbeaten Lancashire won a last-ball thriller against Roses rivals Yorkshire at Headingley to extend their lead at the top of the North Group.The hosts looked to be on course for victory with captain David Willey, having just passed his half-century, still at the crease with 17 balls remaining and 22 needed.However, he gloved a catch back to bowler Richard Gleeson and the dynamic swung the way of the Lightning.But it still needed Tom Hartley to take a catch inches from the boundary to deny Dominic Drakes the final-delivery six to secure the win – while a four would have produced...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jack Grealish hopes to take his England performances back to Manchester City

Jack Grealish hopes to transfer the freedom he feels in an England shirt to Manchester City having admitted he “played a bit safe” at times following last year’s £100million switch.The 26-year-old established himself as a Three Lions fan favourite last summer thanks to his swagger and fearlessness on the pitch and down-to-earth nature away from it.Grealish helped Gareth Southgate’s men reach the Euro 2020 final before City made him the most expensive English player in history, triggering the eye-watering buyout clause at boyhood club Aston Villa.The attacking midfielder ended his first season at the Etihad Stadium as a Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mick Jagger takes a tour of Liverpool as the Rolling Stones gear up to play the city for the first time since 1971

Mick Jagger is back in Liverpool ahead of the Rolling Stones' first concert in the city in over 50 years. And in keeping with the band's tour celebrating its 60th anniversary, the legendary frontman took to his social media platforms and shared a series of photos of himself striking a pose next to some of the more recognizable monuments and murals.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ollie Pope
Person
Ajaz Patel
Person
Joe Root
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Stuart Broad
Person
Marcus Trescothick
The Independent

Everton winger Anthony Gordon hits back at critics who accuse him of diving

Anthony Gordon has hit back at critics who have accused him of diving.The Everton winger defended himself against the claims after starring to help England Under-21s reach Euro 2023.Former Liverpool players Jamie Carragher and Danny Murphy accused the 21-year-old of diving last season and he was booked for simulation in the Merseyside derby defeat at Anfield in April.Gordon was targeted by Albania in England Under-21s’ 3-0 win in Chesterfield on Tuesday, which booked their spot at next summer’s Euros, with Ipswich’s Armando Dobra sent off for two fouls on him.Everton boss Frank Lampard has already defended him and Gordon insists...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

686K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy