Jubilee concert: Lee Mack makes ad-libbed Boris Johnson Partygate joke in front of prime minister

By Jacob Stolworthy
 3 days ago

Lee Mack made a joke at the expense of Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party during the Queen’s platinum jubilee concert

The comedian graced the stage after Queen + Adam Lambert finished their opening performance.

“We are here right outside the gates of Buckingham Palace for the party of a lifetime,” he said, adding: “I’ll tell you what – finally we can say the words ‘party’ and ‘gate’ and it’s a positive.”

The comment, which poked fun at the many controversies to have rocked Johnson’s party in recent months, drew applause from the crowd – which included Johnson.

“That wasn’t in the autocue,” Mack admitted as the crowd laughed.

The Not Going Out star was referencing the Partygate scandal that has led to increased calls for Johnson to quit as prime minister.

In the wake of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report into the scandal, in which several gatherings were revealed to have occurred during Covid-19 lockdowns, several Tory MPs have submitted letters of no confidence in their leader.

The prime minister issued a televised apology over the scandal in an address to the nation after Gray’s report attacked “a serious failure” to abide by the “standards expected of the entire British population”.

Mack’s joke comes a day after Johnson faced a “substantial amount” of boos as he arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral for a service honouring the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

During the service, he read a bible passage that many found to be “ironic” when considering the Partygate scandal; The Thick of It creator Armando Iannucci praised organisers for fixing it so that Johnson read out this specific passage .

Follow along with all the live updates from the jubilee concert here . The ceremony kickstarted in heartwarming fashiopn as the Queen showed off her acing skills for a “cute” skit opposite Ben Whishaw’s Paddington Bear.

Boris Johnson booed as he arrives for Queen’s jubilee service at St Paul’s

Boris Johnson faces the task of persuading Conservative MPs he can still lead his party into the next general election, despite being booed by the crowd outside the Queen’s platinum jubilee service.In a new humiliation for the prime minister, desperately trying to stave off a no-confidence vote, he was met with a loud chorus of boos, jeers and whistles as he walked up the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral with his wife Carrie on Friday.BBC presenter Jane Hill noted that there was “substantial amount” of booing as Mr Johnson entered the cathedral, and the PM was also heckled as...
Diana Ross closes Platinum Party urging crowd to thank the Queen for her service

Diana Ross has closed out the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert by urging the crowd of spectators to thank the Queen for her service.Introduced by comedian Lee Mack, the 78-year-old soul singer took to the stage dressed in a white and black tiered voluminous dress with silver jewellery.She delivered a selection of her hit songs, opening with Chain Reaction as an image of a disco ball was projected onto Buckingham Palace.The singer followed the performance by delivering a message for the Queen, saying: “Hello, from all the people here tonight, and millions watching around the world, we have...
Princess Charlotte and Prince George delight fans with reaction to Queen’s tea with Paddington Bear

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show at last night’s Party at the Palace concert, where they were seen laughing and singing along with the famous musicians.The young royals joined their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, for the BBC event which was held on the grounds of Buckingham Palace on Saturday 4 June.Charlotte, seven, and George, eight, sat in the front row of the royal box between Prince William and Kate Middleton, clapping and waving small Union Jack flags.As noted by social media users, they seemed particularly enthusiastic during Queen and Adam Lambert’s performance of “Don’t...
Bishop of Buckingham calls on Boris Johnson to resign over Partygate ‘lies’

The Bishop of Buckingham has joined calls for Boris Johnson to resign, saying he “obviously” lied over parties in Downing Street during lockdown.It was “nonsense” for the prime minister to claim he did not realise what was going on, the Rt Rev Dr Alan Wilson said, adding the country needs a leader it can trust.The senior Church of England figure’s intervention came as Mr Johnson was booed by the public on arrival to St Paul’s Cathedral for the national service of thanksgiving for the Queen.Asked on Times Radio if Mr Johnson should resign, Dr Wilson said: “The only answer is...
Jubilee concert: George Ezra removes song lyric about dying during appearance at Queen’s celebration

George Ezra censored his own song lyric about dying during his performance at the Queen’s platinum jubilee concert.The musician performed his hit song “Green Green Grass” at the event, which took place outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday (4 June).However, his fans noticed that the singer omitted the lyrics, in which he sings: “Green green grass, blue blue sky / You better throw a party on the day that I die.”It is unknown whether he decided to leave the lyrics out himself or whether he was asked to. The Independent has contacted Ezra for comment.The concert was held in aid...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan arrive in California after missing Jubilee finale

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reported to have touched down in the US after their appearance at this weekend’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign.According to reports, the family departed the UK on Sunday lunchtime, arriving in California at 6pm later that day.Pictures have emerged of Prince Harry being transported from the airport in the passenger seat of a black Range Rover.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were largely absent from the festivities over the four-day weekend, but appeared at the Queen’s Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, their first public appearance in...
The Independent

In Pictures: Royal reunion on day two of Jubilee celebration

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for a celebration of the Queen in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.Although the Queen had opted to watch the service from her Windsor Castle home after suffering some discomfort during public events on Thursday, Harry and Meghan’s first public appearance during their return visit to the UK was welcomed by many.The National Service of Thanksgiving on Friday fell on the second day of commemorations marking the monarch’s milestone 70-year reign.Before the service, an...
Trump news – live: Fox News won’t carry Jan 6 hearing as coverage goes to its business channel

Fox News has decided to not air the 6 January public hearings live and instead show only “as news warrants” during its prime time shows, the network has said in a press release.The live coverage of the hearings will be on its sister channel Fox Business instead, the release on Monday noted.This makes Fox News the only major news network in the US to not air the entire 6 January committee hearings live which is set to start this Thursday. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has lashed out at the 6 January select committee after the indictment of his former trade...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan share photo of Lilibet on first birthday at Frogmore Cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a rare photograph of their daughter Lilibet on her first birthday after throwing a picnic for her at Frogmore Cottage.Close family and friends were invited to celebrate the occasion at the Windsor residence, where a cake by the couple’s wedding baker Claire Ptak was also served.A spokesperson for the couple did not name specific family members who attended the event.The picture of Lilibet, which shows her smiling and dressed in a pale blue frock with a white bow in her hair, was taken by photographer and friend of the couple Misan Harriman, who attended the picnic.Harry and Meghan thanked well-wishers, including some who made donations amounting to over £79,000 in Lilibet’s honour to the World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit organisation partnered with the couple’s Archewell foundation, according to a spokesperson for the Sussexes.The organisation has provided support in Uvalde, Texas and Ukraine, the spokesperson said. Read More No-confidence vote ‘beginning of end’ for PM - live
Jubilee – live: Harry and Meghan arrive in California after UK trip

The Queen has said she is “humbled and deeply touched” by the platinum jubilee celebrations in a statement marking the conclusion of the long weekend.The monarch made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the royal standard was raised above the residence on Sunday.The Queen’s appearance was unexpected after she did not attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathdral on Friday and the Epsom Derby on Saturday after experiencing “discomfort” following Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.On Sunday, horses led the the Queen’s Gold State Coach down The Mall as the Platinum Jubilee Pageant began.A...
Jamal Edwards’ mum in ‘state of shock’ as she reveals cause of son’s death

Jamal Edwards’ mother has revealed his cause of death as cardiac arrhythmia brought on “by having taken recreational drugs”.Edwards, the British entrepreneur who founded the pioneering online music platform SBTV, died at the age of 31 in February.He gained fame as the chief executive of SBTV, which helped to launch the careers of chart-topping artists including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Jessie J.A cause of death was not disclosed at the time.Edwards’ mother Brenda has now shared an emotional post to Instagram on Tuesday (7 June), disclosing his cause of death and paying tribute to her late son. “Since I...
Prince Louis' sweet reunion with family after missing Jubilee celebrations

Prince William and Kate Middleton left their youngest son, Prince Louis, at home on Saturday when they took Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, to Cardiff castle for a special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert. But an eyewitness for HELLO! revealed what happened during the sweet moment when the four-year-old...
Star Wars actor Mark Hamill issues funny warning to Kate Middleton following Prince Louis video

Mark Hamill issued a funny warning to Kate Middleton after a video of Prince Louis circulated online.On Sunday (5 June), a clip of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child putting his hand over Middleton’s mouth at the jubilee celebrations was shared on social media.In the clip, the bored four-year-old can be seen thumbing his nose and sticking his tongue out at his mother during the Queen’s platinum jubilee pageant.Star Wars actor Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the franchise, shared the clip on Twitter, writing: “I think she should start dreading the teenage years... NOW.”The clip came...
The Independent

US won’t agree UK trade deal if Boris Johnson ‘discards’ protocol, says Speaker Pelosi

The US Congress will not agree to a free trade deal with the UK if Boris Johnson plunges ahead with a plan to “discard” the Northern Ireland Protocol, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said.The leader of the US House of Representatives said it was “deeply concerning” the British government was planning to unilaterally end protocol checks previously agreed with the EU.Ms Pelosi said she had previously told Mr Johnson and foreign secretary Liz Truss that if they choose to “undermine” the Good Friday Agreement, then Congress “cannot and will not support a bilateral free trade agreement with the UK”.Mr Johnson...
Sir Roger Gale would be ‘surprised’ if Boris Johnson still prime minister by end of Autumn

Sir Roger Gale has suggested he will be “surprised” if Boris Johnson is still prime minister by the end of Autumn.He also claimed the rebellion was “much greater” than expected, after Mr Johnson on Monday survived a confidence vote, receiving the support of 211 Conservative MPs (59 per cent).“I will be surprised if this prime minister is still in Downing Street by the end of the Autumn,” Mr Gale said.“There are significant problems down the road.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson no-confidence vote – live: PM survives, but 148 Tory MPs vote against himOnly Boris Johnson would try to carry on after a vote like thisWho could replace Boris Johnson as PM? The latest odds
The Platinum Jubilee in pictures

After months of preparation, the Platinum Jubilee celebrations are finally here, celebrating the Queen's historic 70 years on the throne. Marked by a long four-day weekend in the UK, the milestone anniversary is being fêted up and down the country with parties and special events, from afternoon teas and outdoor picnics to a big Jubilee concert.
