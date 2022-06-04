ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Alder fails to solve pitcher Carter Wachtel in state title game

By Bailey Johnson, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
Jonathan Alder's quest to win its first state softball title since 2019 came up a run short in the Division II championship game Saturday morning at Akron's Firestone Stadium.

Wooster Triway, last year's state runner-up, struck first in the bottom of the first inning with an RBI double by Haylee Pruitt. Though the Pioneers evened the score in the top of the fifth, the Titans came back in the bottom half of that inning to pull ahead again, this time for good. The run scored on centerfielder Emily Yacapraro's RBI single made the difference as Triway won 2-1.

"This is everything we've ever wanted," said Yacapraro, who saw star sophomore Carter Wachtel, the batter in front of her, intentionally walked before her crucial hit.

Emma Yoder scored the first run for Triway and Ohio State commit Hanna Massaro scored the second. Jaden Phelps was the only runner to cross the plate for Jonathan Alder.

Pitcher Marlee Jacobs led the Pioneers to the state title in 2019 as a freshman, and the ball was in Jacobs' hand again Saturday. She allowed six hits while walking two and striking out three — an effort that on another day may well have resulted in a championship, but Saturday, she was out-dueled by Wachtel.

"It's what we've worked for," Wachtel said. "We knew it wasn't going to be easy. We had that expectation (of winning a state title) set. I think all of us working together and coming back better and stronger, that's just the best part."

Jacobs, who is bound for Ohio Dominican, finished the season 21-2. Her only other loss was to Division I Teays Valley in the third game of the season on March 30.

Danielle Robbins, a senior and Ashland University commit, led Jonathan Alder offensively throughout the season, batting over. 500. But in the state championship game, Wachtel shut her down and struck her out three times.

"(Wachtel) is their best player, and we were going to take our chances with (Yacapraro)," Alder coach Dave McGrew said. "We had them scouted pretty good I think. They just won a battle."

Wachtel gave up one hit and one walk and recorded 10 strikeouts. She won her 25th game of the year, and it was her effort that quieted the Pioneers' bats and led the Titans to the first state title in program history.

The Daily Record's Alex Tichenor contributed to this story.

