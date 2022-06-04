ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After missing three weeks, Brewers shortstop Willy Adames has a return date from injury

By Curt Hogg, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
Perhaps there is light at the end of the injury tunnel, after all.

Manager Craig Counsell’s pregame media sessions are, at last, starting to feature mostly positive news regarding the bevy of injuries hampering the Milwaukee Brewers.

Before Saturday’s game against the San Diego Padres, Counsell reported that shortstop Willy Adames would be headed back to Milwaukee in the day with hopes of being activated Tuesday.

Saturday would be Adames’ 20th missed game since suffering a right high ankle sprain sliding into home plate in Miami on May 15. During a rehab assignment in low Class A Carolina earlier this week, he experienced discomfort in his right quad, which pushed his return date back. After a pair of pain-free games at Class AAA Nashville, Adames is set to rejoin the big-league team and be evaluated by the Brewers medical staff before activation.

Brandon Woodruff injury update

Another Brewer battling an ankle injury had good news following a pregame workout Saturday.

Right-hander Brandon Woodruff threw off flat ground and said he felt much better than a couple of days ago. Woodruff sprained his right ankle May 27 in St. Louis and was placed on the 15-day injured list three days later.

The next step for the two-time all-star is to pitch off the mound Sunday.

With Woodruff on the IL, Jason Alexander will make at least one more start following his strong major-league debut Wednesday against the Cubs. The right-hander will start Tuesday against the Phillies, Counsell said.

Urías won’t require IL stint

Infielder Luis Urías exited Friday’s game with a bruised thumb, leaving the Brewers, already without Adames and Mike Brosseau, paper-thin in terms of infield depth.

He was out of Saturday’s lineup but would be available “in an emergency” and wouldn’t require an injury list stay, Counsell said.

“It’s one of those things where you give him a day off and it doesn’t really get better, frankly. That’s how these things work,” Counsell said. “You hope to get through a couple of games where you just don’t irritate it. So that’s what he’s gonna be dealing with. He’s been dealing with it for about two weeks.

“There’s a player that’s dealing with this every year. There’s multiple players dealing with this every year and playing with it every year.”

