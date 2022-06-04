ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Results in the five most expensive Republican Pennsylvania House primaries

By Joel Williams
 4 days ago

Republican primary elections for 164 of 203 seats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives took place on May 17, 2022. Of the 164 seats up for election in 2022, 48 had a primary election with more than one candidate.

Across all contested Republican primary elections, candidates raised $4.1 million. Incumbents raised an average of $118,454 per candidate and challengers raised an average of $14,339 per candidate.

Five primary elections with the most fundraising

The table below details the five Republican primary elections with the most fundraising in the House of Representatives. Winning candidates’ names are in bold.

District Money Raised Officeholder Candidates

District 94 $1,349,617 Stanley Saylor (R) Wendy Fink and Stanley Saylor

District 100 $724,857 Bryan Cutler (R) Bryan Cutler and Anne Weston

District 187 $290,558 Ryan Mackenzie (R) Ryan Mackenzie and Gary Day

District 73 $122,161 Thomas Sankey (R) Dallas Kephart, Derek Walker, and John Sobel

District 87 $118,815 Greg Rothman (R) Thomas Kutz and Eric Clancy

#1 District 94 – $1,349,617

Incumbent Stanley Saylor raised $847,507 and Wendy Fink raised $502,110.

Wendy Fink advanced to the general election with 56 percent of the vote and Stanley Saylor received 44 percent of the vote.

#2 District 100 – $724,857

Incumbent Bryan Cutler raised $691,163 and Anne Weston raised $33,694.

Bryan Cutler advanced to the general election with 70 percent of the vote and Anne Weston received 30 percent of the vote.

#3 District 187 – $290,558

Incumbent Gary Day raised $99,400 and Incumbent Ryan Mackenzie raised $191,158.

Ryan Mackenzie advanced to the general election with 61 percent of the vote and Gary Day received 39 percent of the vote.

#4 District 73 – $122,161

Derek Walker raised $61,411, Dallas Kephart raised $60,750, and John Sobel raised $0.

Dallas Kephart advanced to the general election with 62 percent of the vote, Derek Walker received 26 percent of the vote, and John Sobel received 12 percent of the vote.

#5 District 87 – $118,815

Thomas Kutz raised $66,700 and Eric Clancy raised $52,115.

Thomas Kutz advanced to the general election with 54 percent of the vote and Eric Clancy received 46 percent of the vote.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Pennsylvania PACs submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of State. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Report Name Report Due Date

2021 Annual (C7) 1/31/2022

2022 Pre-Primary (C1) 4/05/2022

2022 Pre-Primary (C2) 5/9/2022

2022 Post-Primary (C3) 6/20/2022

2022 Pre-General (C4) 9/22/2022

2022 Pre-General (C5) 10/31/2022

2022 Post-General (C6) 12/12/2022

2022 Annual (C7) 2/1/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Campaign Finance#Republican Primary#Pacs
