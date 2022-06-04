Results in the five most expensive Democratic Pennsylvania House primaries

Democratic primary elections for 145 of 203 seats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives took place on May 17, 2022. Of the 145 seats up for election in 2022, 45 had a primary election with more than one candidate.

Across all contested Democratic primary elections, candidates raised $5.1 million. Incumbents raised an average of $130,266 per candidate and challengers raised an average of $24,224 per candidate.

Five primary elections with the most fundraising

The table below details the five Democratic primary elections with the most fundraising in the House of Representatives. Winning candidates’ names are in bold.

District Money Raised Officeholder Candidates

District 172 $1,107,101 Kevin Boyle (D) Kevin Boyle, Robert Stewart, and Nathanael Cheng

District 182 $369,792 Brian Sims (D) Benjamin Waxman, Will Gross, Jonathan Lovitz, Deja Alvarez, and Tyrell Brown

District 194 $311,193 Pamela DeLissio (D) Tarik Khan and Pamela DeLissio

District 181 $272,521 Malcolm Kenyatta (D) Malcolm Kenyatta and Joy Crudup-Dorsey

District 10 $254,243 Amen Brown (D) Amen Brown, Cass Green, and Sajda Blackwell

#1 District 172 – $1,107,101

Incumbent Kevin Boyle raised $1,076,958, Robert Stewart raised $30,143, and Nathanael Cheng raised $0.

Kevin Boyle advanced to the general election with 67 percent of the vote, Robert Stewart received 33 percent of the vote, and Nathanael Cheng was disqualified.

#2 District 182 – $369,792

Jonathan Lovitz raised $203,844, Deja Alvarez raised $72,770, Benjamin Waxman raised $47,349, Will Gross raised $45,831, and Tyrell Brown raised $0.

Benjamin Waxman advanced to the general election with 41 percent of the vote, Will Gross received 20 percent of the vote, Jonathan Lovitz received 20 percent of the vote, Deja Alvarez received 19 percent of the vote, and Tyrell Brown withdrew.

#3 District 194 – $311,193

Incumbent Pamela DeLissio raised $27,488 and Tarik Khan raised $283,705.

Tarik Khan advanced to the general election with 60 percent of the vote and Pamela DeLissio received 40 percent of the vote.

#4 District 181 – $272,521

Incumbent Malcolm Kenyatta raised $272,521 and Joy Crudup-Dorsey raised $0.

Malcolm Kenyatta advanced to the general election with 100 percent of the vote and Joy Crudup-Dorsey was disqualified.

#5 District 10 – $254,243

Incumbent Amen Brown raised $193,875, Cass Green raised $60,368, and Sajda Blackwell raised $0.

Amen Brown received NaN percent of the vote, Cass Green received NaN percent of the vote, and Sajda Blackwell received NaN percent of the vote.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Pennsylvania PACs submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of State. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Report Name Report Due Date

2021 Annual (C7) 1/31/2022

2022 Pre-Primary (C1) 4/05/2022

2022 Pre-Primary (C2) 5/9/2022

2022 Post-Primary (C3) 6/20/2022

2022 Pre-General (C4) 9/22/2022

2022 Pre-General (C5) 10/31/2022

2022 Post-General (C6) 12/12/2022

2022 Annual (C7) 2/1/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.