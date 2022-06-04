ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Results in the five most expensive Democratic Pennsylvania House primaries

By Joel Williams
 4 days ago

Democratic primary elections for 145 of 203 seats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives took place on May 17, 2022. Of the 145 seats up for election in 2022, 45 had a primary election with more than one candidate.

Across all contested Democratic primary elections, candidates raised $5.1 million. Incumbents raised an average of $130,266 per candidate and challengers raised an average of $24,224 per candidate.

Five primary elections with the most fundraising

The table below details the five Democratic primary elections with the most fundraising in the House of Representatives. Winning candidates’ names are in bold.

District Money Raised Officeholder Candidates

District 172 $1,107,101 Kevin Boyle (D) Kevin Boyle, Robert Stewart, and Nathanael Cheng

District 182 $369,792 Brian Sims (D) Benjamin Waxman, Will Gross, Jonathan Lovitz, Deja Alvarez, and Tyrell Brown

District 194 $311,193 Pamela DeLissio (D) Tarik Khan and Pamela DeLissio

District 181 $272,521 Malcolm Kenyatta (D) Malcolm Kenyatta and Joy Crudup-Dorsey

District 10 $254,243 Amen Brown (D) Amen Brown, Cass Green, and Sajda Blackwell

#1 District 172 – $1,107,101

Incumbent Kevin Boyle raised $1,076,958, Robert Stewart raised $30,143, and Nathanael Cheng raised $0.

Kevin Boyle advanced to the general election with 67 percent of the vote, Robert Stewart received 33 percent of the vote, and Nathanael Cheng was disqualified.

#2 District 182 – $369,792

Jonathan Lovitz raised $203,844, Deja Alvarez raised $72,770, Benjamin Waxman raised $47,349, Will Gross raised $45,831, and Tyrell Brown raised $0.

Benjamin Waxman advanced to the general election with 41 percent of the vote, Will Gross received 20 percent of the vote, Jonathan Lovitz received 20 percent of the vote, Deja Alvarez received 19 percent of the vote, and Tyrell Brown withdrew.

#3 District 194 – $311,193

Incumbent Pamela DeLissio raised $27,488 and Tarik Khan raised $283,705.

Tarik Khan advanced to the general election with 60 percent of the vote and Pamela DeLissio received 40 percent of the vote.

#4 District 181 – $272,521

Incumbent Malcolm Kenyatta raised $272,521 and Joy Crudup-Dorsey raised $0.

Malcolm Kenyatta advanced to the general election with 100 percent of the vote and Joy Crudup-Dorsey was disqualified.

#5 District 10 – $254,243

Incumbent Amen Brown raised $193,875, Cass Green raised $60,368, and Sajda Blackwell raised $0.

Amen Brown received NaN percent of the vote, Cass Green received NaN percent of the vote, and Sajda Blackwell received NaN percent of the vote.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Pennsylvania PACs submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of State. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Report Name Report Due Date

2021 Annual (C7) 1/31/2022

2022 Pre-Primary (C1) 4/05/2022

2022 Pre-Primary (C2) 5/9/2022

2022 Post-Primary (C3) 6/20/2022

2022 Pre-General (C4) 9/22/2022

2022 Pre-General (C5) 10/31/2022

2022 Post-General (C6) 12/12/2022

2022 Annual (C7) 2/1/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

Ballotpedia News

Louisiana Legislature adjourns 2022 session; eight measures to appear on November ballot and three to appear on December ballot

The Louisiana State Legislature adjourned its 2022 legislative session on June 6, referring six constitutional amendments to this year’s ballots. These amendments join five other constitutional amendments that the Legislature referred during its 2021 session. Eight measures will appear on the November 8 ballot and three will appear on...
LOUISIANA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballot Bulletin – June 2022 Edition

Welcome to The Ballot Bulletin, where we track developments in election policy at the federal, state, and local levels. In this month’s issue:. Arizona governor vetoes bill changing process for canceling a voter’s registration. Redistricting round-up: The latest redistricting news. Legislation update: Recently enacted legislation. Have a question/feedback/or...
ARIZONA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Incumbents Sean Casten and Marie Newman are running in the Democratic primary for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District on June 28

Sean Casten, Marie Newman, and Charles Hughes are running in the Democratic primary for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District on June 28, 2022. Casten and Newman are members of the U.S. House of Representatives running for re-election in the same district due to redistricting. They have led in fundraising and media attention.
ILLINOIS STATE
Ballotpedia News

Election tampering investigation, 2020 results take central role in Colorado’s Republican primary for secretary of state

Pam Anderson, Mike O’Donnell, and Tina Peters—are running in the Republican primary for Colorado secretary of state on June 28, 2022. The winner will face incumbent Jena Griswold (D) in the November 8 general election. Anderson and Peters, both with experience serving as county clerks, have led in fundraising and media attention.
COLORADO STATE
Ballotpedia News

These Pennsylvania Senate candidates raised the most and lost their primaries

General elections for 25 of 49 seats in the Pennsylvania State Senate will take place on November 8, 2022. State senatorial primary elections were held on May 17, 2022. This article details the five candidates in each party who raised the most money and lost their primary election. In the 2022 election cycle, nine of 22 Republican primaries and four of 22 Democratic primaries were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the primary winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Amendment C defeated in South Dakota

Amendment C was defeated by South Dakota voters on June 7, 2022. With 99.7% of precincts reporting, the ‘No’ vote was at 67.43% (122,387), and the ‘Yes’ vote was at 32.57% (59,111), with a total of 163,014 voting on the amendment. The amendment would have changed...
POLITICS
Ballotpedia News

Involuntary servitude on the ballot

Welcome to the Tuesday, June 7, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Louisiana joins growing list of states deciding ballot measures on involuntary servitude this year. Number of contested state legislative primaries is up 34% compared to 2020. South Dakota is holding...
LOUISIANA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Initiative to cap interest rates for payday loans submits signatures for Michigan ballot

On June 1, the campaign Michiganders for Fair Lending submitted signatures for a ballot initiative that would appear on the November ballot. The initiative would put an annual interest cap of 36% in place for payday loans. Michiganders for Fair Lending argues that the typical payday loan carries a 370% annual rate, and that high interest rates can be financially harmful to Michiganders. According to the Center of Responsible Lending, 18 states, plus the District of Columbia, cap annual interest at 36%.
MICHIGAN STATE
Ballotpedia News

Mace faces Arrington in Republican primary for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District on June 14, 2022

Incumbent Nancy Mace (R) and Katie Arrington (R) are running in the Republican primary for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District on June 14, 2022. Arrington won the district’s Republican primary in 2018, defeating incumbent and former governor Mark Sanford (R) before losing the general election to Joe Cunningham (D). Cunningham was the first Democratic U.S. House candidate to win election in the district since 1978. Mace defeated Cunningham in 2020 and says she is best-positioned to win the general election. However, former President Donald Trump (R) is targeting Mace (along with several other congressional Republicans) for voting to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. His endorsement of Arrington has focused national media attention on the race.
ELECTIONS
Ballotpedia News

Eight candidates are running in the Republican primary on June 14 for U.S. Senate in Nevada

Eight candidates are running in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Nevada on June 14. Incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto (D) is running for re-election. As of June 1, 2022, three election forecasters rated the general election as a Toss-up. Politico’s Sabrina Rodriguez wrote, “Republicans […] see Nevada as one of the prime states to pick up a Senate seat.”
NEVADA STATE
