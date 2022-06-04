ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

1 firefighter injured, 33 people displaced after fire rips through building in Lowell

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2THm9D_0g0fBGNW00
One firefighter injured, 33 people displaced after 4-alarm fire rips through building in Lowell.

LOWELL, Mass. — One firefighter was injured and 33 people were displaced after a four-alarm fire ripped through a building on Westford Street in Lowell Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to reports of heavy smoke coming from the first floor of a 12-unit building that houses six businesses around 10:45 a.m., according to Lowell Fire Chief Philip Charron

Everyone was safely evacuated from the building, Charron said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene assisting with the investigation.

There was no word on the cause of the fire, but Charron noted that there was “significant damage to the building.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lowell, MA
Accidents
City
Lowell, MA
Lowell, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating deadly shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A deadly shooting is under investigation in Brockton. Police say the shooting happened shortly before 8:35 p.m. on the 900 block of North Main Street. One man was killed and another man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The investigation is ongoing. Download the FREE Boston...
BROCKTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman pulled from Nahant pool dies

NAHANT, Mass. — A woman who was pulled from a pool in Nahant has died, a spokesperson for the police and fire departments said. Emergency crews responded to the Cary Street Club around 3 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive woman. The woman, 22 years old, was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.
NAHANT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Rips#Accident#Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating after head-on crash in Townsend leaves 1 person dead, 6 others seriously hurt

TOWNSEND, Mass. — Police are investigating after a head-on crash in Townsend on Monday left one person dead and six others seriously hurt. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Main Street near Route 13 around 5:30 p.m. found a sedan and an SUV that had collided, as well as several people suffering from various injuries, according to the Townsend Police Department.
TOWNSEND, MA
nashobavalleyvoice.com

Westford tractor-trailer fire leads to piles of debris, traffic backup on I-495

WESTFORD — State Police and local firefighters responded to a tractor-trailer fire Tuesday that left large piles of debris on Interstate 495 southbound. The truck, carrying construction demolition debris, caught fire around 11 a.m. about a half-mile south of Boston Road near exit 83, causing a significant traffic backup, according to the Westford Fire Department and images captured at the scene.
WESTFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Woman driving stolen Malden cruiser led troopers on chase through Boston

BOSTON — A woman is facing criminal charges after she stole a Malden police cruiser and led troopers on a chase through Boston late Tuesday night, authorities said. Renelle Sonia, 38, of Malden, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges including receiving a stolen motor vehicle, negligent operation, unlicensed operation, and failure to stop for police, according to Massachusetts State Police.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Video shows state troopers speeding through Boston tunnel in pursuit of woman in stolen cruiser

BOSTON — A woman is facing criminal charges after she stole a Malden police cruiser and led troopers on a chase through Boston late Tuesday night, authorities said. Renelle Sonia, 38, of Malden, was arraigned Wednesday in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges including receiving a stolen motor vehicle, negligent operation, unlicensed operation, and failure to stop for police.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Shots fired in Somerville neighborhood prompts police presence

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Authorities responded to multiple shots fired in a Somerville neighborhood on June 1. Shortly before 10:00 p.m., a shooting was reported in the back of a house on Paulina Street. Four shots were fired from a car that quickly drove away. No one was injured, but bullet casings could be seen on the porch and in the hallway of the home.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Truck slams into Salem home

SALEM, Mass. — A man is under arrest in Salem, facing several charges after crashing his Dodge Ram pickup truck into a home on Jefferson Avenue. The house appeared to have suffered significant damage to the front porch. The truck could was towed away from the crash site early Monday morning. It is unclear whether anyone was inside the house at the time of the crash.
WMTW

Two people hurt when motorcycle collides with bear

Two people are recovering after the motorcycle they were on collided with a bear in New Ipswich, New Hampshire. Police said the two were traveling on Turnpike Road around noon Sunday when a bear estimated to be around 300 pounds tried to cross the street and was hit by the motorcycle.
NEW IPSWICH, NH
whdh.com

Haverhill cat reunited with owner after missing for 4 years

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - After four years, one disconnected phone line and several organizations’ help later, Gigi the cat has been reunited with his owner. “We are absolutely thrilled that Gigi is back home with his family,” Salem Animal Rescue League Executive Director Jinelle Hobson said. The organization...
SALEM, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
100K+
Followers
110K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy