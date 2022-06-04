1 firefighter injured, 33 people displaced after fire rips through building in Lowell

One firefighter injured, 33 people displaced after 4-alarm fire rips through building in Lowell.

LOWELL, Mass. — One firefighter was injured and 33 people were displaced after a four-alarm fire ripped through a building on Westford Street in Lowell Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to reports of heavy smoke coming from the first floor of a 12-unit building that houses six businesses around 10:45 a.m., according to Lowell Fire Chief Philip Charron

Everyone was safely evacuated from the building, Charron said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene assisting with the investigation.

There was no word on the cause of the fire, but Charron noted that there was “significant damage to the building.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

