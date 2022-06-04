ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Football Lands Six Commitments From Official Visitors

By Stephen Thompson
 4 days ago

The Panthers added to their 2023 class during the first weekend of official visits.

PITTSBURGH -- The first weekend of summer has been good to the Pitt Panthers, who landed five commitments from 2023 players on official visits this weekend. Head coach Pat Narduzzi tweeted out a series of "Pat Signals" announcing that a player had committed and the trickle of announcements from the players themselves began to come in on Saturday.

Update -- 7:25 p.m.

The last of the expected commitments has made his announcement. Antonio Camon, a three-star defensive end from Tampa Bay Tech High School in Florida sealed the deal on Saturday night with a Tweet.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound edge rusher, Camon is the No. 57 player at his position and held 24 offers. Pitt beat out Penn State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Lousiville and others for his verbal commitment.

Update -- 7:02 p.m.

Shelton Lewis, a three-star corner from Georgia, was the fifth prospect to commit to the Panthers this weekend. He posted an edit on his Instagram page on Saturday evening.

Lewis held offers from some familiar names - Duke, North Carolina, Boston College, Indiana, Louisville, Cincinnatti, West Virginia and Wake Forest. Arkansas, Notre Dame and Auburn also recruited Lewis, the No. 93 player in Georgia according to 247Sports.

Update -- 6:32 p.m.

Isaiah Neal, a three-star defensive lineman who attends the football powerhouse St. Frances Academy in Maryland, and Brice Pollock , a three-star defensive back from Georgia, revealed that they were two of the recruits to commit this weekend.

Neal, who 247Sports ranked as the 10th best player in Washington D.C., held 19 offers in all, the vast majority from Power Five schools. ACC foes NC State, Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech all offered. So did Ohio State, Michigan, Maryland, Ole Miss, West Virginia and Michigan State.

Ole Miss, North Carolina and Michigan State were considered favorites to land Pollock alongside Pitt. Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Penn State, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Wake Forest, West Virginia and others also extended offers.

This means we know the identities of four of this weekend's commits. Two more remain a mystery.

3:30 p.m.

The first, according to a report from Pantherlair.com , was Shadarian Harrison, a three-star cornerback from Lakeland, Florida. He started high school at Kathleen High but will spend his senior year at Lakeland High, former Pitt corner Damarri Mathis' alma mater. The 6-foot-1 defensive back held offers from Coastal Carolina, Illinois, Iowa State, Louisville, Nebraska, Oregon State, Temple, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and others.

The second was three-star receiver from York, Pennsylvania. Kenny Johnson, who was considered likely to join Penn State's 2023 class,  Tweeted this afternoon that he would stay in state, but move west instead of north. Johnson told Pittsburgh Sports Now that receivers coach Tiquan Underwood kept a relationship alive with him after leaving Rutgers and it paid off.

Johnson chose Pitt over the likes of West Virginia, Rutgers, Cincinnati, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Minnesota and others.

This story will be updated as the names of new commits are made public.

