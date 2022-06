His new collaboration is all about rock-star style. It’s no surprise that Landon Barker describes his own personal style as a mix of all things rock and high fashion. The 18-year-old (and son of drummer and NYLON cover star Travis Barker)’s interest in clothes started at a young age, with his earliest memories involving wearing the same exact pair of pants every single day — “I hated the fit of the other ones,” remembers Barker — and wishing he could wear more on-trend outfits beyond a store’s kids’ section. “I would always tell myself, ‘When I grow up, and I can fit into men’s sizes, I’m going to have the best style ever,’” he tells NYLON.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO