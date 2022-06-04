ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should Commanders Sign LB Anthony Barr With Landon Collins' Money?

By Jeremy Brener
Commander Country
Time to make a big money move?

The Washington Commanders are looking for a linebacker, and after officially cutting Landon Collins earlier this week, the team has the money to attract a true difference-maker.

The linebacker position is one of the most important on the field, and while Cole Holcomb is projected to shine, there's a need for veterans to help support him on the depth chart.

One of those veterans could be former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.

Barr spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Vikings after being drafted 9th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Barr had a successful career in Minnesota, making the Pro Bowl in each year from 2015-18.

Since his Pro Bowl days, Barr has struggled with injuries, but he is still very capable of playing at a high level. In 2021, he recorded 72 tackles in 11 games, and had he played in the other six, there's a great chance he would have surpassed his career-high.

Last season, Barr signed a restructured deal in which he made $8.6 million. The Commanders have over $18 million in cap space after the team saved $12 million by officially cutting Collins on June 1.

Given the urgency in Washington this season, the Commanders need to find a way to use that money wisely. It's an important year with quarterback Carson Wentz under center and a microscope, Chase Young still on his rookie deal and Rivera's coaching staff needing to prove itself.

If the Commanders don't improve and see results this season, there's a legitimate argument to hit the reset button and start over again.

