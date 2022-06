If signed into law, a bill banning the retail sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in New York could put Selmer's Pet Land in Huntington Station out of business, the owner said. Jessica Selmer takes pride in what she calls the safe sale of live companion animals, which she said accounts for 80% of sales at the more-than-80-year-old shop. While the third-generation owner of the pet store is pro-rescue, she said that just isn't for everyone.

HUNTINGTON STATION, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO