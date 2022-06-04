ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavs Need Coach? J.J. Barea Would Be a Winning Hire

By Mike Fisher
DallasBasketball
 4 days ago

"I know I like coaching,'' Barea told us awhile back. "It comes easy, comes natural, especially here in Dallas.''

DALLAS - J.J. Barea has offered his services to the Dallas Mavericks, in any capacity bosses Mark Cuban and Jason Kidd wish - as long as he deemed himself ready for it.

Maybe he did not deem himself ready a year ago. Maybe he is needed now.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein , the Brooklyn Nets are expected to hire Mavericks assistant coach Igor Kokoskov this summer to be an assistant on head coach Steve Nash’s bench.

It's a spider web of connections that make all of these things happen, as one connects Barea, Nash, the Mavs, Jason Kidd, the Nets, Kokoskov, and most important of all, Luka Doncic.

When the Mavs hired Kidd to be their new head coach last summer, Kidd added Kokoskov to his stellar coaching staff soon after. Kokoskov coached superstar Luka Doncic with the Slovenian national team in 2017, so it was a natural fit.

Meanwhile, Barea - like Kidd, a link to Dallas' NBA title team - has since his retirement remained close to the organization in an unspecified role. ... and as both a player and in this role, he has been a bonding agent for most every teammate, especially newcomers, including Luka.

Although Kokoskov will be missed in Dallas, maybe it's time to "specify'' JJB's job.

"I know I like coaching,'' Barea told us awhile back. "It comes easy, comes natural, especially here in Dallas.''

There will be no shortage of qualified candidates available for Kidd to choose a replacement from. Recently dismissed Lakers and Hornets head coaches Frank Vogel and James Borrego are two names that immediately come to mind; Kidd considers Vogel a mentor and that would be a coup.

But J.J. Barea is set to win at any role he feels ready for. And he should be on Kidd's search list as well.

