Three Boston College Players Make Mel Kiper's First 2023 Big Board

By A.J. Black
 4 days ago

Could BC have three players go in the first few rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft?

Boston College has some intriguing NFL prospects heading into the '23 NFL Draft, and ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr has a trio on his first initial big board. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec, wide receiver Zay Flowers and guard Christian Mahogany all were included in his list.

Jurkovec is ranked 9th on Kiper's board behind some of the expected names including Bryce Young & CJ Stroud and a pair of ACC quarterbacks (Devin Leary and Tyler Van Dyke). The Notre Dame transfer is looking for a big bounce back season after missing most of '22 with a hand injury. Scouts have commented on his big frame, good decision making, suprising mobility and strong arm.

Flowers is the 8th ranked wide receiver in the class according to Kiper Jr. He is only ranked behind one ACC wide receiver, Josh Downs of UNC. With blazing speed and elite agility, Flowers could rocket up the boards this year with a big year. Reunited with Phil Jurkovec might just do the trick, as Flowers had a career year in '21 with the BC quarterback.

Finally, and for many somewhat of a surprise, Christian Mahogany is ranked the #2 guard in the entire country, only behind Layden Robinson of Texas A&M. This could be a break out season for the junior, who had a stellar season in '21 but was overshadowed a bit by the other guard, Zion Johnson. If Mahogany was the second ranked guard in the draft, he could easily be the second consecutive Boston College guard drafted in the first round.

Complete List of 2023 Commitments for Boston College

#Unc#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football#Boston College Players#First 2023 Big Board#Espn#Bryce Young Cj Stroud#Acc#Notre Dame#Scouts#Texas A M
