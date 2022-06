Five students from Georgia and their mothers have filed a lawsuit against Coosa High School and the Floyd County School district for alleged racial discrimination. CNN reports that the five students, all of whom are Black, have accused the Rome, Georgia school and its district of violating their First Amendment and equal protection rights. “The Plaintiffs, who are African-American, challenge Coosa High's deliberate indifference to acts of racial animosity toward Black students perpetrated by white students and teachers; as well as the school's viewpoint discrimination in its dress code and the inconsistent administration of disciplinary policies to the detriment of Black students," reads the suit.

ROME, GA ・ 21 DAYS AGO