ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Canceled Disney Wish Sailing Turned Into A Free Media Cruise

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Disney Wish maiden voyage was delayed to July 14, several sailings were canceled. Guests had the option to rebook...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 2

Jesse Grant
3d ago

I'm sorry I'm not interested in Disney the corrupt company that just takes advantage of the people who actually supported this horrible company. poor Walt must be so miserable knowing what they have done to his dream

Reply
3
Shady Wade
3d ago

disney must not have paid their reparations to this media outlet it's a little negative.

Reply
5
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Cruise Ship#Wdw News
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Quietly Makes a Key Casino-Policy Change

Cruise lines have a variety of different loyalty and rewards programs. Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, for example, has its Crown & Anchor Society, which rewards customers with perks based on how many nights they have sailed. Accrue 80 points and you hit Diamond level, which gets you access to an onboard loyalty lounge, four free drinks a day while sailing, and a number of other things.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Cruise-mad couple sells house to permanently live aboard ships

A cruise-loving couple is living on ships full-time following their retirement, after working out that it made more financial sense to do so than to keep a house on land.Angelyn and Richard Burk, from Seattle, told reporters they’d taken one or two cruises a year prior to their retirement last spring, when they made the decision to sell their house and live full-time on a series of cruises.Ms Burk, a former accountant, worked out that they could sell their house, retire early and live on a series of ships - with the lifestyle working out at around £35 per day.“We...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IFLScience

Which Planet Is Closest To Earth? Ok, Now Guess Again.

The order of the planets is something most of us learn in school: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and (until 2006) Pluto. So, you would be forgiven for thinking that as Earthlings, our closest planetary neighbor is Venus. And in a way, you would be right – at its nearest, Venus approaches Earth closer than any other planet in the Solar System. Likewise, its orbit is closer to our orbit than any other. However, in another sense, you would be wrong. At least, that is the argument put forward in an article published in Physics Today.
ASTRONOMY
TheStreet

Why Are Flights Being Cancelled?

U.S. air travelers saw at least 2,500 more airline cancellations this past Memorial Day weekend, with 2,400 more flights delayed, according to the air traffic monitoring site FlightAware. While the weather was a factor for some of the Memorial Day weekend flight cancellations along the U.S. eastern seaboard, the cancellations...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy