Theater & Dance

Jennifer Lopez Channels ‘Flashdance’ In An Ultra-Cropped Sweatshirt, Printed Leggings and White Sneakers

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
Jennifer Lopez made her way to the dance studio, looking refreshed and rosy in a heavily pink activewear outfit. Her skin glowed, as the sun shined on her in this baby pink that did serve her complexion.

She wore an oversized cropped pink sweatshirt, cut high. The distressed hem and long sleeves complimented the oversized fit, and the color of the top added to her refreshed essence. To go with her top, she wore a high-waisted pair of leggings in an Aztec print with different shades of pink including baby pink, salmon, and hot pink. The print of the leggings brought vivacity to the outfit, with its style. The look channeled the ’80s dance movie “Flashdance” with its vintage silhouette.

Lopez slicked her hair back into a high ponytail, which cohered with the sportiness of the outfit. For accessories, she wore one solid gold chain with a clean and crisp white Gucci handbag that played well with the pink monochrome. The bag had the gold logo embellishment on the front with a salmon handle. The sides of the purse had a black trim contrast which flowed well with her chunky white sneakers.

The Kooples X Slick Woods created an interesting sneaker that the “Hustlers” star wore to the studio. The sneaker had straps across the ankle and toe that said “Finesse” and “Tighten Up” in an emboldened black font in all caps. All-white sneakers are so important because of their range, and rare qualities. All white sneakers can work in a sporty environment but can also mesh with The sneaker completed the sportiness while emphasizing Lopez’s personal style, as Lopez has become known for her very fashionable activewear takes. These collaborated sneakers are unique in how they use words— contrasting from many plain jane all-white sneakers.

A signature being the cropped top look with a pair of high-waisted legging and interesting choices of footwear. Lopez’s street style looks have already been a curiosity and soon, her activewear looks will have their own gallery.

Jennifer Lopez’s Street Style Looks

