ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx train stabber busted for anti-gay hate crime

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

A Brooklyn man has been busted for hurling anti-gay slurs as he stabbed a man on a Bronx subway train for playing music too loud, police said Saturday.

Runadieo Jordan, 52, was grabbed Thursday night when NYPD Transit cops spotted him on a Bronx-bound No. 6 train at the Brooklyn Bridge station, Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said.

The officers immediately recognized Jordan from a wanted poster about the attack on a Wakefield-bound No. 2 train a day earlier , authorities said.

Cops took Jordan in for questioning and on Friday, they charged him with assault as a hate crime, criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated harassment as a hate crime, an NYPD spokesman said.

Runadieo was on the No. 2 train approaching the Third Ave.-E. 149th St. station about 1 a.m. Wednesday when he demanded a 31-year-old straphanger turn down his music, cops said.

“Turn the music down, f----t!” Runadieo yelled before he pulled out a blade and stabbed the victim in the right forearm, according to cops.

The victim was treated at Lincoln Hospital.

During a video canvass of the area, cops recovered surveillance images of Runadieo wearing two sets of clothing within the span of a few minutes, an NYPD spokesman said.

The arrest “removed another weapon from the transit system,” MTA Chief Safety and Security Officer Patrick Warren said.

“NYPD Transit officers again demonstrated their professionalism and commitment to protecting subway riders when they apprehended a violent criminal on a northbound #6 train after recognizing him from a wanted flyer related to a stabbing the day before,” Warren said.

The city has seen a 13% increase in assaults in the subway system so far this year. As of May 29, 250 assaults had been investigated by Transit Bureau police officers — 30 more than the same time last year.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News

Stranger charged with stabbing teens inside Manhattan McDonald’s over staredown: ‘Why you looking at me?’

A stranger has been charged with stabbing two teens inside an Upper West Side McDonald’s after getting into a senseless staredown with them, cops said Wednesday. Jovani Bowen was inside the Golden Arches on W. 71st St. near Broadway when two boys, ages 14 and 16, accused him of staring at them, police said. “Why you looking at me?” one of the teens demanded, sparking an argument with Bowen, a ...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: Trio of Bronx shooters fire 13 rounds in wild gun battle near Yankee Stadium as bystanders cower

Three Bronx shooters opened fire at each other during a crazed caught-on-video gun battle near Yankee Stadium, police said Wednesday. Shots rang out on Carroll Place near E. 166th St. about 12:30 a.m. May 31 after the three gunmen got into an argument, cops said. Startling surveillance video released by the NYPD shows one gunman firing off four shots at his two rivals from the entrance to an ...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

‘How Big?' Teen Boy Accosted, Groped on Subway Platform in Bizarre Encounter

Cops are looking for a man who allegedly accosted a teenage boy on a Brooklyn subway platform last month and groped him before the boy could flee. The NYPD released a photo of the suspect in the assault on Wednesday. He's described as being about 30 years old, around 5'5" and 130 pounds, with a medium build, last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, black face mask, black and gray hooded jacket, black shirt and blue jeans.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Warren
Daily News

Ex-con with manslaughter conviction arrested for fatal shooting outside Bronx barbershop

An ex-con with a prior manslaughter conviction has been arrested for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man outside a Bronx barbershop, police said Wednesday. Luis Cedres was nabbed Tuesday and charged with murder, manslaughter and gun possession. Cedres, 51, is accused of shooting 27-year-old Kashmere Davis on E. 146th St. near Brook Ave. in Mott Haven about 10:25 p.m. May 14. Davis, struck ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: Gunmen fire at each other on busy Queens sidewalk in broad daylight shootout

Startling surveillance video released by the NYPD on Wednesday shows two men in a broad-daylight shootout on a bustling Queens sidewalk. One of the gunmen, Tenzin Norgyal, was struck in the shoulder, hospitalized and charged with attempted murder. The other shooter fled and is being sought. A police source said the unedited video shows scores of people nearby, with the gunmen firing “with no ...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Nypd#Police#Subway#Violent Crime#Nypd Transit#Lincoln Hospital#Ap
Daily News

Brooklyn man, 70, fatally struck by Jeep driver who blew red light

A 70-year-old Brooklyn man was fatally struck by a Jeep driver who blew through a red light, police said Wednesday. Deshui Wang was crossing 65th St. at Fourth Ave. in Bay Ridge about 7:15 p.m. June 1 when a 2008 Jeep Liberty plowed into him. Wang was just outside the crosswalk when he was hit, cops said. Medics rushed Wang to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he died about two hours later, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

6 years later, the search for Chelsea Cobo continues

Rose Cobo has not given up on her desperate search for her missing daughter Chelsea, who went missing in Brooklyn six years ago. Chelsea Cobo was last seen on May 7, 2016 after getting into a taxi in Sunset Park near 68th Street and Bay Parkway. At the time that she went missing, her mother says she called to say she was going out for dinner but never returned.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Exclusive: Meeting new NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A well-known NYPD chief is settling into his new role as chief of patrol. After more than three decades wearing the uniform, Jeffrey Maddrey has risen through the ranks in the police department. He’s now in charge of all 77 precincts throughout the five boroughs, including more than 20,000 uniformed officers. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
Daily News

Teen wounded by stray bullet doing homework in her Queens home after shootout erupts outside

A 10th grader doing her homework at the dining room table was shot in the leg by a stray bullet that entered her Queens home late Tuesday, and her worried father urged city leaders to do something about the out-of-control violence. Tamima Samira, 15, was studying for finals shortly before 11 p.m. when a wild shootout erupted outside her Jamaica home. Her alarmed dad dialed 911, and shortly ...
QUEENS, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Gheorghe Cojocaru, 26, Arrested

On Tuesday, June 07, 2022, at 0806 hours, the following 26-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 104th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Gheorghe Cojocaru. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. driving while intoxicated. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

3 teens armed with guns rob Queens bodega of more than $1,000

NEW YORK - Police are looking for three armed robbers who hit up a bodega in Jamaica, Queens. The robbery occurred just after midnight on May 2 at the store at 172-43 Hillside Avenue. Video of the brazen robbery shows one of the suspects point a gun at the 31-year-old...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy