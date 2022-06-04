ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blk Odyssy Drops New Single “Benny’s Got A Gun” With Benny the Butcher And George Clinton

By Marc Griffin
 4 days ago
BLK ODYSSY is currently in the throes of a VIBE: NEXT -esque rise in popularity. The New Jersey native, née Juwan Elcock, has cultivated a cult following for his smoky musicality laced with poetic meditations.

Emotionally illustrating the complexities of the Black experience, ODYSSY dropped off his debut album ‘BLK VINTAGE’ in August 2021. Since then, the soul artist has continued to wow his fanbase through a series of thought-provoking tunes beginning with March 2022’s “COMPLEX OF KILLING A MAN” single that details a murder in reverse. Three months later, BLK ODYSSY returns with yet another timely single.

His next song finds BLK ODYSSY collaborating with Buffalo’s Benny the Butcher and legendary funk musician George Clinton on the aptly titled “BENNY’S GOT A GUN.”

Exploring the traumatization of gun violence seen through the eyes of inner-city youth, “BENNY’S GOT A GUN” serves as the second single featured on BLK VINTAGE REPRISE , a six-song expansion of BLK ODYSSY’s 2021 debut album. Along with the single, the newly released track features a video captioned as “part 1” following a boy who returns with a gun for revenge after being beaten up by local gangs.

BLK ODYSSY’s BLK VINTAGE REPRISE is scheduled to release on June 24, 2022.

