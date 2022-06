NORTH ADAMS, Mass. - McKenna Burzimati first started baking homemade dog treats shortly after she adopted her dog Roxie a couple of years ago. “I really couldn’t find her any treats that I wanted to give her because there were so many ingredients that I just didn’t know what they were,” said Burzimati. “So the idea kind of just came to me driving one time. I was like ‘Why don’t I just start making her own treats?’”

