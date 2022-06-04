ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

‘Gerber Baby’ Ann Turner Cook dead at 95

By Josh Marcus
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HhD7S_0g0euYLM00

The woman whose childhood portrait graced the label of Gerber baby food for nearly 100 years has died, the company announced.

Ann Turner Cook was 95, Gerber said on Friday.

“Many years before becoming an extraordinary mother, teacher and writer, her smile and expressive curiosity captured hearts everywhere and will continue to live on as a symbol for all babies,” the company said in a statement.

Cook became the face of Gerber after a neighbour in Westport, Connecticut, artist Dorothy Hope Smith, drew a sketch of the then-5-month-old and submitted it to a contest.

The image, of a happy baby with rosy cheeks, was a hit with consumers, and the company trademarked it in 1931. It is now one of the most recognisable consumer logos in the world.

Despite its ubiquity in grocery stores across the US, the identity of the Gerber Baby was a secret to the public until the late 1970s. Some had even speculated it was actress Elizabeth Taylor. Others thought it might be Richard Nixon or Brooke Shields.

Instead, Ann Turner Cook was revealed as the person behind the logo.

She was an English teacher and mystery novelist in Tampa, Florida.

“If you’re going to be a symbol for something, what could be more pleasant than a symbol for baby food?″ she told the Associated Press in 1998. “All babies are appealing. The reason that drawing has been so popular is the artist captured the appeal that all babies have.”

Though she may have been associated with a popular and heartwarming logo, Cook was never paid for the use of her image. She was given $5,000 in 1951 in a settlement with the company.

Cook always creditted artist Dorothy Hope for making the portrait of her face so iconic.

“I have to credit Dorothy with everything,” she told The St. Petersburg Times in 1992. “I was really no cuter than any other baby, but she had wonderful artistic talent and was able to draw a very appealing likeness.”

Cook is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

She’s not the only Gerber baby anymore though: company parent Nestlé holds a baby phot contest every year with a $25,000 prize.

Comments / 2

Related
Hello Magazine

Inside Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos' stunning $6.5m New York apartment

Ali Wentworth and her husband George Stephanopoulos share a stunning family home in Manhattan worth $6.5million, and she has given fans a sneak peek inside on Instagram. The couple - who have been married since 2001 - share their home with their two children, Elliot and Harper, after relocating to New York from Washington D.C. back in 2010.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Louis shares cuddle with Charles as he sits on his grandpa’s lap

Playful Prince Louis shared a sweet moment with his grandpa the Prince of Wales as he sat on Charles’ lap during the Jubilee Pageant.Heir to the throne Charles rocked him from side to side in time to the music and pointed out scenes as the parade passed by the royal box on the final day of the celebrations.The spirited four-year-old youngster enjoyed himself during the show, roaring, clenching his hands into pretend claws, covering his eyes, waving his hands in the air, standing on his seat, wriggling around and sticking his finger in his ear.Playing musical chairs, he left his...
WORLD
The Independent

Family sue Meta over daughter’s eating disorder in lawsuit that cites leaked Facebook Papers

A family has sued Meta over their pre-teen daughter’s eating disorder in a lawsuit that heavily cites the trove of leaked Facebook Papers.Lawyers for Alexis Spence claim that her “addictive” use of Instagram caused her to also suffer from self-harm and thoughts of suicide over several years.The lawsuit, which was filed in US District Court for the Northern District of California, brings up the Facebook Papers, internal company documents that state its own research shows that Instagram had a significant mental-health impact on teenage girls.In late 2021, a Facebook whistleblower disclosed thousands of internal Meta documents to the United States...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Westport, CT
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Westport, CT
Business
MarketRealist

‘Today’ Viewers See Jenna Bush Hager’s (Literal) Hustle as Fourth Hour Co-Host

Although Jenna Bush Hager has a plush gig at NBC News — and the net worth to match — those who watched Today with Hoda & Jenna on Thursday, May 26, can attest to her commitment to her job! As she and co-host Hoda Kotb recalled on Thursday’s show, Hager had to run through the streets of New York City the morning prior, after getting delayed filming a Fleet Week-themed segment aboard the U.S.S. Bataan.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

684K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy