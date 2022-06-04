ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French Open lookahead: Nadal seeks 22nd major, Ruud his 1st

LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will play each other in the French Open men's final. Nadal seeks his 14th title at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall. Both would add to records he already owns. At 36, Nadal would be the oldest champion in French Open history. Ruud is 23 and appearing in his first major final, the first man from Norway to get that far in singles at any Grand Slam tournament. The two have never met in an official match but have played many practice sets against each other at Nadal's tennis academy in Mallorca because Ruud has been training there for a few years. Ruud considers Nadal his idol and recalls watching the Spaniard's past French Open finals on TV.

SUNDAY'S FORECAST

Chance of rain. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 Celsius).

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Women’s Singles Final: No. 1 Iga Swiatek beat No. 18 Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3.

Men's Doubles Final: Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer beat Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

35 — Consecutive victories for Iga Swiatek, surpassing Serena Williams' best unbeaten run of 34 and equaling Venus Williams for the longest this century.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The best thing I can learn from him is how he’s cool about what’s going on around him. Because sometimes in our heads, I think many players are overanalyzing everything. We treat those finals as something that ... if we are going to lose, suddenly our life is bad. I feel like all these great champions, they kind of accept that they may lose.” — Iga Swiatek, two-time French Open champion, discussing what she can learn from Rafael Nadal, who will try to win his 14th title at Roland Garros on Sunday.

