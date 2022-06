GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Coastal Carolina baseball team came back from a 6-0 deficit to score the final seven runs of the game, including the game-winning run off a Christopher Rowan, Jr. RBI-single in the bottom of the ninth inning to keep the Chanticleers’ season alive with a 7-6 walk-off win over the No. 2-seeded Virginia Cavaliers at the NCAA Greenville Regional on Sunday afternoon in Greenville, N.C.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO