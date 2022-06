(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) The Seattle Pacific University (SPU) board of trustees voted on May 23 to maintain their homophobic employment policies, to the consternation of many students, staff, and faculty. In response to the decision, queer students, staff, and their allies staged multiple protests including a walkout and a multiday sit-in outside the university president’s office.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO