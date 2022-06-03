Ms. Marvel - Official 'Hard Light' Clip

Click here to read the full article. “Live PD” is back, just with a different name and on a different network. Host Dan Abrams will return for this iteration, retitled “On Patrol: Live” and airing on Reelz. Former hit A&E series “Live PD” was cancelled in June 2020 amid protests following the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Simultaneously, the show faced a major controversy of its own when it was reported that in 2019 “Live PD” filmed — and eventually destroyed — footage of a man dying in police custody. At the time, producers expressed...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO